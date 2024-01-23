Willie Gay Jr. Sharing Gut Wrenching Stefon Diggs Picture on Instagram Sets the Internet Ablaze

The Buffalo Bills suffered their fourth loss in seven matchups against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night, ending their season in the Divisional Round for the third consecutive year with a 27-24 defeat. Despite the heartbreak for the Bills, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. seized the win, taking a shot at Buffalo’s WR Stefon Diggs.

Following the win, Gay Jr. shared a post on his Instagram story which had Stefon Diggs in it. In the picture, Diggs can be seen standing on the field alone while he watches the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate. The post which was originally shared by Best Celebrations captioned the picture with,

“Blud been standing there for 3 years. What’s his plan? He not tired??”

The viral Diggs picture isn’t recent; it’s from three years ago after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 AFC Championship game. Following a 24-38 loss, Diggs, the Bills wide receiver, lingered on the field, watching the Chiefs lift the Lamar Hunt Trophy. He stood alone, as all other Bills players had already headed to the locker room.

Reacting to post shared by Willie Gay Jr., fans unleashed some hilarious comments, expressing their frustration with the Bills’ playoff losses. Additionally, Stefon Diggs faced backlash from fans for not performing at his best against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Following Sunday’s loss, football fans and critics heavily criticized Stefon Diggs for his subpar performance. He secured only 3 receptions on 8 targets, totaling just 21 yards, his season-low. Additionally, he missed a crucial 60-yard catch from Josh Allen in the last quarter that could have changed the fate for the Buffalo Bills.

Stefon Diggs Opts for Silence

Disappointment surrounded the Buffalo Bills wide receiver, now in his fourth season with the team. Stefon Diggs, seemingly at a loss for words, chose to stay away from the media, when questioned about Sunday’s loss and the emotional conclusion to the Bills’ 2023 journey. This wasn’t the first instance; even after the Wild Card Round victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers (31-17), Diggs had chosen not to speak to the media.

Stefon Diggs kicked off the season impressively, surpassing 100 yards in five of his first six games. However, he struggled afterward, failing to exceed 87 yards and scoring only three touchdowns in the next 11 games. He concluded the season with 107 receptions on 160 targets, for 1183 yards and 8 touchdowns. With a less-than-impressive regular season and recent playoff challenges, it remains uncertain if the Bills will retain Diggs for the next season.