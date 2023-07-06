“Won’t Let Someone Named DeKaylin Metcalf Beat Me”: Tyreek Hill Trashes Seahawks WR After ‘Sprint Challenge’

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf challenged Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a race during an appearance on the show UNDISPUTED in May this year. Metcalf, known for his impressive speed and athleticism, expressed his desire to test his skills against Hill, who is widely regarded as one of the fastest players in the NFL. As expected, Tyreek responded to the challenge in typical ‘Cheetah’ style.

In fact, during an episode of his ‘It’s Needed to be Said’ podcast, Hill took a dig at DK while talking about his invitation. While no official race between the two has taken place yet, the friendly banter and competitive spirit between the two star wide receivers have sparked excitement and anticipation among fans.

Tyreek Hill Fires Back at DK Metcalf: “The Cheetah Don’t Lose”

During a segment of his podcast which featured Anthony “Spice” Adams, Tyreek Hill displayed his impressive trash-talk skills and confidently responded to DK Metcalf’s challenge. With his signature swagger, Hill made it clear that he had no intentions of losing to someone named DeKaylin.

He said, “DK, you out here trying to put on this tough man mentality, but you out here getting crossed up at 87. Oh, we gonna get the stories, man. Look at DeKaylin out there, man, getting crossed up. The Caitlyn, yeah, alone. Uh, you think I’m gonna let somebody named DeKaylin Metcalf beat me? Right now, I’m sorry, you brought this on yourself, getting crossed up at 87. And you think you can beat me in a race? The cheetah don’t lose, the cheetah don’t lose, man.”

Hill made it clear that he won’t let someone named “DeKaylin Metcalf” defeat him and emphasized his belief in his cheetah-like speed on the football field. This playful exchange between two elite wide receivers adds excitement and anticipation to the prospect of a race between them.

DK Metcalf Calls Out Tyreek Hill for a Long-Awaited Showdown

The whole DK vs Tyreek episode started when Metcalf , during his appearance on UNDISPUTED, expressed his eagerness to finally settle the debate about who is the fastest. Metcalf revealed that they(himself and Hill) have been trying to arrange a meeting for three years, but it hasn’t materialized yet. With confidence, he extended an open invitation to Hill, stating, “Whenever you want to, I am here, man.”

When asked about the reasons for the delay, Metcalf cited scheduling conflicts as the main obstacle. He mentioned that discussions had taken place for a potential event in July, but with the start of the season approaching, the timing wasn’t ideal. After these comments, Hill not only accepted the invitation but also took a dig at his counterpart’s full name.

As the anticipation builds, football enthusiasts eagerly await the resolution of the scheduling issues and hope that the long-awaited battle between Metcalf and Hill will eventually take place, giving fans a thrilling display of athleticism and friendly competition.