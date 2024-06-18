“Wouldn’t Be Here Without You”: Brock Purdy Showers Love on His Dad With a Beautiful Father’s Day Message

Brock Purdy’s meteoric career trajectory, from being deemed ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ to becoming the San Francisco 49ers’ franchise quarterback, is nothing short of remarkable. However, it’s also quite heartwarming that he hasn’t forgotten his roots or the people who helped pave his path. In a heartfelt video shared by Drink Recover in the light of Father’s Day, the young QB made sure to give a shout-out to the man who’s been by his side through it all – his dad, Shawn Purdy.

Advertisement

Brock didn’t have to think twice when asked who his biggest hero is. The fans could feel the admiration pour out as he explained how his father never shied away from tough lessons, showing him the meaning of hard work even when it meant making sacrifices.

“Dad, I love you.” Purdy said with utmost sincerity. “Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me in my life and you showed me how to work and I wouldn’t be here without you. So, I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RECOVER 180 (@drinkrecover)

Moreover, it wasn’t the only appreciation post that Brock made, catching fans’ attention! The message continued on Purdy’s Instagram, where he shared a wholesome snap of himself embracing his father. Brock wrote in the caption, “Happy Father’s Day Pops! My Hero.”

Brock Purdy x Shawn Purdy

Father’s Day Moment! pic.twitter.com/d8goz1u9kb — Yagya Bhargava ★ (@The_YB_Vibe) June 17, 2024

It’s moments like these that remind you how some professional athletes are quite down to earth. For all his gridiron heroics, Brock is still just a guy who loves and appreciates his dad’s guidance. Shawn, on the other hand, couldn’t be more proud of his son’s NFL journey.

Brock Purdy’s Father Is Really Proud of His Resilience

While Brock may not have inherited his quarterbacking prowess directly from his father, the athletic genes undoubtedly run in the Purdy family. Shawn himself is a former pitcher selected by the LA Angels in 1991. He spent eight seasons navigating the minor league circuit before retiring at the age of 29, after which his dream of reaching the MLB remained unfulfilled.

Yet, Shawn bore witness to his son defying the slightest of odds to secure the starting quarterback role for the San Francisco 49ers. After Purdy’s remarkable second-half comeback in this year’s NFC title game, leading the 49ers to victory over the Detroit Lions despite trailing 24-7, Shawn didn’t hesitate to express his overwhelming pride and joy to reporters.

“I am so full of joy right now, it’s not even funny. I got to pinch myself. I am so happy for Niner Nation man, the Faithful are unbelievable,” he proclaimed, as per NBC Sports. “I’m so proud of him and the resilience. Just after what went on last year and how bad he felt for the guys. I knew he was going to do anything he could to take these guys back and to get in there and 2023 champions. It’s unbelievable.”

The bond between Brock and his father serves as a heartfelt reminder of how father-son relationships are meant to be. The son is forever grateful for his father’s sacrifices and efforts in providing him the opportunities. And the father, beaming with immense pride, his chest swelling with his son’s astonishing accomplishments.