“Wouldn’t Let a Short-Term Dollar Amount Dictate a Career”: Arch Manning’s Father, Cooper, Gives Crucial Advice to Parents of Student Athletes

Nov 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback recruit Arch Manning along with his father Cooper Manning on the sidelines before the game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The introduction of NIL into college sports has many parents of student-athletes seeking the best for their kids. It’s now more possible than ever to earn a lifetime’s worth of money during college. Some college athletes even make more NIL money than NFL players. But Cooper Manning has a different mindset for his son, Arch — one that could also help other parents of student-athletes.

Dan Patrick got really interested in how Cooper navigates being a parent of a high-profile college athlete. The veteran sports commentator likely already knows how greed has affected and exhausted several prospects. When NIL money was introduced as a way for college athletes to make a paycheck during school, this was a concern, and it has come true. However, Cooper wants to ensure Arch doesn’t get wrapped up in the chase for money.

Instead, Cooper emphasizes finding a place where his son can be happy. Focusing too much on the financial side, Cooper believes, can lead to a mistake.

“I think the best advice I can give is look at the school or where you want to go and where you’re going to be happy,” Cooper said. “If money is dictating where you’re going to go for the next four years, you’re probably going to make a mistake.”

Before NIL, players were often blinded by the big school atmosphere and their status on campus. Over time, though, they began to see through coaches’ tactics to get them to wear their hats on selection day. Now, it’s NIL money that’s blinding players. The idea of playing time or sitting behind someone to learn the ropes has become less important if the NIL pay is high enough. However, Cooper disagrees.

He tells his son to find a place he can call home, even during cloudy days when he’s not feeling like himself. If Arch’s going to give his all to the program, it should return the favor as well.

“I always tell Arch, ‘Where are you going to be on Sunday nights when you’ve thrown three interceptions, gotten beat by the cross-town rival, your girlfriend broke up with you, got two tests you haven’t studied for, it’s cloudy and you’re homesick. Where are you still going to be relatively happy?’ And if you can figure that out, you made the right choice.”

Sound advice from the eldest brother of two Super Bowl-winning QBs. Players of Arch’s age shouldn’t get too caught up in NIL deals. It’s a precious time when kids are shaping who they’ll be for the rest of their lives. Focusing too much on NIL money can come off as greedy. And no parent wants to encourage that mindset. Cooper also wrapped up the discussion on NIL with a great quote.

“I wouldn’t let a short-term dollar amount dictate a career.”

While it might be easier for someone like Arch to avoid letting money become a distraction, we have to acknowledge that it’s tougher for others. Some people don’t grow up with the financial stability that Arch has. So, money becomes a big deal when they get their first taste of it. Still, it’s important to remember why you’re signing that deal — it’s because of the play on the field.

And you shouldn’t let NIL deals or disputes take away from your college experience. It’s a time you only get to live once. Take advantage of it. Focus on making friends, getting smarter, and becoming a better athlete. Don’t miss out on great opportunities just because the NIL pay isn’t enough.