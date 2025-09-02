NFL Top 100: Patrick Mahomes Gets Outranked by Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson After Tough Season

In 2023, Patrick Mahomes was the king of both the power rankings and the NFL Top 100 list. Since then, he’s managed to appear in two more Super Bowls, win one of them, and continue his uninterrupted streak of AFC Championship appearances.

Nevertheless, he’s now missed out on the top-three rankings on the NFL Top 100 list for a second consecutive year. In 2024, he was voted as the fourth best player in the league, and with the official release of this year’s list, he’s now fallen once again, this time to the number five spot.

.@Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is ranked No. 5 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025!@NFLFilms @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/c2a4MoxMuQ — NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2025

Both of his conference counterparts in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, have now leapfrogged him in the rankings, and given their recent metrics, that’s hard to argue against.

Allen’s QBR of 77.3, which was the best in the league last season, was apparently enough to win the regular-season MVP award, but not a top-two spot in the rankings, as the face of the Baltimore Ravens is officially the highest-ranked quarterback heading into the 2025 regular season.

“Action” Jackson recorded 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 915 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns. His 119.6 passer rating was the highest in the NFL, and he even managed to replicate Allen’s 77.3 QBR.

Many, including various players throughout the league, believed that Jackson was more deserving of the 2024 MVP award than Allen. Considering that those same players were the ones voting on these rankings, it’s safe to say that this was a way for them to echo their dissatisfaction with that decision.

Take a look at players 10-1 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025. (THREAD ⬇️) pic.twitter.com/NAtnl7TIS8 — NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2025

Even though he was able to guide his Kansas City Chiefs to their third consecutive Super Bowl, the lopsided result of the contest, as well as the fact that he threw not one, but two game-altering interceptions, likely played a factor in Mahomes’ drop in the rankings. He’s also seen a steady decline in his passing metrics throughout the past few years, and that was likely on the minds of voters as well.

After producing 5,250 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns in 2022, Mahomes’ 2023 campaign yielded 4,183 passing yards and just 27 passing touchdowns. Last season, they’d fall once again, as he managed a pedestrian total of 3,928 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns.

Suffice to say, winning isn’t everything. You need to produce on an individual level as well.

Had it not been for the Chiefs’ 15-2 regular season record and their unprecedented Super Bowl streak, Mahomes would have likely fallen out of the top five altogether. His performance at Super Bowl LIX clearly left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, and he’ll need a rebound performance to avoid falling further in next year’s list.

Until then, however, he’s still the face of football, regardless of what any list or group of individuals may say.