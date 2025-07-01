mobile app bar

“Wow That Was a Ballsy Move”: Jaguars’ Josh Hines-Allen Had No Idea His Team Will Trade Up to Pick Two & Take Travis Hunter

Triston Drew Cook
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After striking gold with their first-round selection of Brian Thomas Jr. in 2024, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered the offseason with something that the franchise hadn’t seen in a long time: hope. So much so, apparently, that the franchise was willing to immediately double down on their luck by trading both its 2025 and 2026 first-round picks in exchange for the services of the 2024 Heisman trophy winner, Travis Hunter. 

The decision to risk the next two years on the potential of the former Colorado Buffalo managed to surprise everyone, including Hunter himself. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the Jaguars’ premier pass rusher, Josh Hines-Allen, suggested that almost no one on the roster could have imagined such an outcome on draft night. 

Nevertheless, he’s more than happy to have Hunter on his side. 

I’m in a group chat with my financial advisor and another teammate of mine. He’s like, “Wow! That was a ballsy move.” I’m like, huh? What’s happening? Then you gotta go open up Twitter, the social medias, and we traded up to number two. Wow. And I feel like this is the guy who can help us immediately. I think Travis was the best player in this draft, hands down.”

As far as the decision to trade a large amount of draft capital for one player goes, Allen claimed to be all in favor of it. “Go get ’em. I love it.” The Jaguars have seldom made a splash in either the draft or free agency, so the move is certainly a welcome change of pace for both veterans and fans alike. 

Hunter’s rookie debut figures to be one of the most anticipated of its kind in recent history for Jacksonville, and if Allen’s assessment of Hunter in training camp proves to be accurate, then it’s safe to say that the wait will be well worth it. 

When Eisen directly asked him to explain what Hunter has “showcased” throughout camp so far, the two-time Pro Bowler warned that Hunter’s friendly persona can be deceiving. Allen also noted that, for all of the glitz and glamor that came with Hunter’s offseason, his newfound teammates, on both sides of the ball, are still testing his mettle. 

Despite being on the wrong end of the rookie treatment, the rookie is reportedly still managing to hold his own. 

Outside of what everybody else sees, dancing and having fun, outside of that, he’s a super competitive player. He wants to win… Everybody wants to challenge him. Because we want to see what you’re made of… Defensive guys want to see what you’re about, and we had a lot of that. We had a lot of great competition. I love the competitiveness that he has.”

Allen’s assessment is certainly an encouraging one for both the fan base and the front office of the Jaguars. Seemingly as advertised so far, the Florida native is slowly shaping up to be the local hero that the people need him to be. 

About the author

Triston Drew Cook

Triston Drew Cook

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Triston Drew Cook is the NFL Journalist at The SportsRush. With a bachelor's degree in professional writing, Drew has been covering the NFL and everything that comes with it for over three years now. A journalist who's provided work for Sports Illustrated and GiveMeSport, Drew predominantly focuses his reporting on the world of football

Share this article

Don’t miss these