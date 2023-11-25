Thanksgiving Day NFL: Top 5 Most Watched Thanksgiving Battles

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) eat turkey legs after the Cowboys victory over the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Thanksgiving Day football is a long-standing tradition in the United States. It draws massive viewership due to the holiday spirit and the widespread love of the sport. The NFL introduced Thanksgiving night games in 2006, which featured many teams.

Since its inception, it’s the Dallas Cowboys that have consistently dominated as a frontrunner. Last year’s win against the New York Giants attracted over 42 million viewers, smashing a viewership record from 1980. The stats presented below are per Boardroom.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, 2022

The Cowboys secured a 28-20 victory, staging a remarkable second-half offensive surge. Despite trailing by 6 points at halftime, Dallas orchestrated an impressive comeback. They scored 21 consecutive points in their initial three drives post-halftime. Although the Giants narrowed the gap with a late touchdown, the game was undeniably a convincing win for the Cowboys. The game ended up with a staggering 42 million viewers.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Dallas Cowboys in an exciting Thanksgiving matchup, claiming their first win in over a month in the 2021 season. The game was further intensified by being the sixth overtime match on Thanksgiving Day, with the Cowboys 0-3 in that regard. While the Cowboys nearly achieved another overtime victory, their defense failed to make crucial stops, ending up in a 36-33 loss. The game garnered 40.8 million views.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins, 1993

A Thanksgiving game that unfolded in a nail-biting spectacle 30 years ago, when the Dolphins, down 14-13, attempted a game-winning field goal. Cowboys blocked, and chaos ensued. The infamous blunder by Leon Lett allowed the Dolphins a miracle recovery, securing a win. A memorable drama witnessed by 38.4 million viewers in 1993.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1995

In 1995, the Chiefs triumphed 24-12 over the Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 23rd. A quarterback clash unfolded between legends Troy Aikman and Joe Montana, with Montana leading the Chiefs to a significant win. The game’s unique charm emerged as a rare Texas snowstorm blanketed the field, creating a captivating spectacle. This historic Thanksgiving Day matchup drew in 35.7 million viewers, witnessing the two teams battle amidst the enchanting snowfall.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington, 2016

In a game where Washington dominated in yardage, tallying 505 to Dallas’ 353, the Cowboys’ methodical strategy secured victory. The Cowboys maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half despite Cousins’ 449 yards and three touchdowns. A late Washington touchdown narrowed the gap, but the Cowboys sealed a crucial win. Above all, Ezekiel Elliott’s two-touchdown performance played a big role in the Dallas Cowboys’ success. With a final score of 31-26, this matchup garnered 35.1 million viewers.

Diving Deeper into NFL’s Thanksgiving Day Game Tradition

In the early days, football was a collegiate pursuit in elite northeastern schools. The NFL’s 1920 founding didn’t initially grab attention, leading to Thanksgiving games to boost interest. Originally, the NFL scheduled up to six Thanksgiving games, a stark contrast to today’s three. The strategy successfully embedded football in American culture, as per Komu.com.

The Detroit Lions, playing every Thanksgiving since 1934, aimed to boost their brand and attendance. In 1966, the Dallas Cowboys adopted the tradition, becoming a football powerhouse by the 1970s. The NFL added a third Thanksgiving game in 2006, a vital tradition for fans, evidenced by high viewership.