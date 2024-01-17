“Couldn’t Pick a Worse Match Than Jerry Jones and Coach Bill Belichick”: Shannon Sharpe Slams the Random Links Between Cowboys and Belichick

The Cowboys’ early playoff exit has raised doubts about their Head Coach Mike McCarthy. Since he joined in 2020, McCarthy led them to three playoff appearances but could only secure a single win in four games. With the 2023 season concluded, fans speculate whether Jerry Jones might consider Bill Belichick as an alternative. But Shannon Sharpe doesn’t approve.

The New England Patriots recently said goodbye to their long-time head coach, Bill Belichick, after an impressive 24-year run. With six Super Bowl victories under his belt, Belichick has become the top choice for teams in need of a head coach.

There are rumors that the Cowboys might consider parting ways with McCarthy, and the Dallas fans are already buzzing about the idea of bringing in Belichick. However, former tight end Shannon Sharpe has a different opinion.

Shannon Sharpe on “First Take,” strongly disagreed with the idea of Bill Belichick becoming the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. He had a clear reason- the clash between Belichick and the Cowboys’ owner, Jerry Jones. The former NFL legend stated,

“Can you imagine? Jerry Jones trying to hold a press conference and tell what’s going on with the team and you think Coach Belichick is gonna sit idle and let Jerry do that? Absolutely not. It would be the worst match made in hell. You can’t pick a worst match than the Jerry Jones and Coach Bill Belichick.”

Sharpe believes that Belichick wouldn’t be comfortable with Jones controlling team discussions, especially in the media. He compared this potential situation to past issues Jones had with strong-willed coaches like Jimmy Johnson and Bill Parcells. According to Sharpe, Belichick who himself learned from Parcells, wouldn’t easily go along with Jones’ way of running things.

Fans Divided on Cowboys’ Coaching Path After Shannon Sharpe’s Take

Some Cowboys fans are eager for Bill Belichick to lead the team, but after hearing Shannon’s perspective, many football enthusiasts sided with him. Some think Belichick’s structured approach might not suit the Cowboys, while Others believe it’s the team’s management that needs a shake-up. However, there are also those who insist that Mike McCarthy isn’t going anywhere.

A fan stated,

Another one wrote,

A football enthusiast explained,

Someone else mentioned,

After the Wild Card Round game loss, the Dallas Cowboys owner was asked about McCarthy’s job. Jerry Jones didn’t comment directly but expressed being “floored” by the game’s outcome. Jones shared the disappointment, calling it the most painful loss because of high expectations. However, he didn’t delve into details about coaching or future plans, stating it’s too fresh to discuss.

Mike McCarthy finished his 17th season as a head coach. He served as the head coach for the Green Bay Packers for 13 years before joining the Cowboys in 2020. For the Packers, he took the reins in 2006 and, after spending four seasons he finally secured a Super Bowl win in 2010. In his initial four years with the Packers, he went 1-2 in two postseason appearances.

Considering his time in Dallas, McCarthy’s performance isn’t bad. In four seasons, he has guided the team to three playoffs. He definitely deserves to be trusted, and if he sticks with the Cowboys, who knows, he might secure another Super Bowl win in his fifth season with them.