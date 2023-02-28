Fact Check: Is Dolphins Star Byron Jones Retiring Due to Covid Vaccine Injuries?

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones has created quite a stir in the NFL community with his recent Tweets. The former Cowboys’ star, who was picked in the first round of the 2015 draft, now claims he can’t “run or jump” because of his injuries from playing football. However, his Tweets are now being viewed in a dangerous light, mostly by people attempting to promote anti-vaccination theories.

Byron Jones was the 27th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. In part due to his stunning 12-foot, 3-inch broad jump during the Combine. Jones played at Dallas for 5 years, before signing a 5-year, $82.5 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020. However,8 seasons in the NFL has come at a cost. His injuries have now prompted many to think if he can continue in the league, including himself.

Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications. https://t.co/g5TTHDQGSY — Byron Jones (@TheByronJones) February 25, 2023

Byron Jones Tweets 'warning' to the class of 2023 ahead of NFL Draft

Byron Jones took to Twitter to send a message to the fresh batch of college players waiting to get their shot in the league. He wrote, “Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023,” he added in another Tweet. Though he is evidently questioning his future, a source tells ESPN that he is not planning on retiring yet.

Jones’ Tweets, while made with good intentions, have inadvertently fueled the ever-raging anti-vax fire. Though his Tweets make no reference to him being anti-vax, numerous people have reportedly used his Tweets to claim that Covid Vaccination has forced him to retire. Numerous fact-checkers have since disproved the claims. However, the misinformation continues to spread.

Jones looks unlikely to return anytime soon after surgery to fix an injury

The 30-year-old cornerback suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon during the 2021 season, one for which he had to undergo surgery in the off-season. While he was scheduled to join the training camp in July 2022, he was never activated to play. Rumors suggest the Dolphins could possibly release him or trade him, in an attempt to save around $13 million, after June 1.

Jones made his first and only Pro Bowl appearance in 2018 while playing for the Cowboys. In 109 games played over 8 years, he has recorded a staggering 345 tackles and 99 assists. He also has managed 57 pass deflections and has scored a single touchdown. Though he hasn’t recorded a Hall of Fame worthy career, he still played a huge part in the Cowboys’ run for the playoffs in 2016 and 2018.

