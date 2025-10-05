Kyle Shanahan Believes the San Francisco 49ers Could Be Considered Mexico’s Team

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field at the end of game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

When the Dallas Cowboys call themselves “America’s Team,” few can disagree. They earned that title through decades of cultural dominance and national fandom. But if the Cowboys represent America, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan thinks his team might belong to another passionate football nation: Mexico.

Speaking in a recent NFL Films video, Shanahan didn’t hesitate when asked if the 49ers could be considered “Mexico’s Team.”

“Oh yeah, definitely,” he replied. “We always feel it in California, we feel it when we travel, but we never felt it more than when we went to Mexico City. It was supposed to be a road game, but Niner fans took that place over,” the HC added.

That 2022 matchup, a 38–10 rout of the Arizona Cardinals, at Estadio Azteca, remains one of the most memorable international games in recent NFL and Niners history.

Despite being listed as the visiting team, San Fran’s players were greeted by a sea of red and gold. Reports estimated that a whopping 82% of the 87,000 fans in attendance were 49ers supporters, effectively turning Mexico City into an extension of Levi’s Stadium.

Simply put, the atmosphere that night was unlike anything the team had ever experienced or even expected a foreign crowd to be. Tight end George Kittle, who caught two touchdowns in that game, recalled how overwhelming the passion was from the stands.

“The fan base here for the Niners is amazing. I didn’t really have any idea the love of football that Mexico had until I became a 49er… When we played in Mexico City, that was like the coolest atmosphere I think I’ve ever played in. I felt like I was in a soccer game … chanting the whole time,” Kittle said.

Even Quarterback Brock Purdy, who was a rookie then, echoed a similar sentiment. He described how deeply the Mexican fans’ pride resonated with him during pregame ceremonies.

“Taking the field, playing in a soccer stadium, and when they sang their national anthem… it was something like I’d never really dreamed of. It was pretty cool,” Purdy shared.

For Kittle, just like Purdy, more than the crowd and the atmosphere, it was the Mexican National anthem moment that stuck with him forever:

“The woman singing the Mexican national anthem was so special. After she sang three words, the stadium took over … you couldn’t even hear her sing anymore because it was so loud. I just remember sitting in awe, like, what a fantastic place to play a sport.”

Unsurprisingly, this connection between the San Francisco 49ers and Mexico has only deepened since.

After an injury-ravaged 2024 season, which saw the 49ers finish 6-11, Kittle organized a team trip to Cabo. But beyond relaxation and fun for the squad, the tight end believes that Cabo strengthened his bond with a country he’s grown to love, and one he now gives back to.

“The more I come down here… the more you see behind the scenes, about the kids, the community. It’s a place I really cherish and love to spend time in. It’s a community I’d love to give back to,” Kittle revealed.

All told, while the Dallas Cowboys may forever hold onto the “America’s Team” moniker, the San Francisco 49ers’ relationship with Mexico, from Estadio Azteca’s rousing support to Kittle’s heartfelt words, tells a story of its own.

That 2022 night in Mexico City proved it: the 49ers aren’t just a Bay Area powerhouse. They’ve earned a place in the hearts of fans south of the border as Mexico’s Team as well.