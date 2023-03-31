Shannon Sharpe Yet Again Blasts Aaron Rodgers for “Misspeaking” Truth and Playing the Victim Card in a Stalemated Trade Drama

Every offseason, it has become a trend for Aaron Rodgers to spark a new debate online. While he contemplated his retirement last year, the veteran created a stir with his latest trade drama.

He accused the Packers management of miscommunication and allegedly shopping for more alternatives behind his back. Apparently, it turns out to be a lie, according to the Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, who lashed at the quarterback for rolling out baseless claims.

A few months ago, A-Rod clarified his intentions for the upcoming NFL season and vowed to play for the New York Jets. Last season, he had signed a three-year extension($150 million) with the Packers, and now his decision to relocate requires a nod from his current team. Several weeks have passed, and there hasn’t been any progress from either side, making the situation even more complicated.

Shannon Sharpe roasts Aaron Rodgers for playing the victim card

While appearing on the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers spoke about various issues surrounding his trade drama and revealed his plans to play under new management. He accused the Packers’ upper brass of not having an open conversation.

But GM Brian Gutekunst made bold claims inviting analysts like Sharpe to validate their speculations. In the latest episode of UNDISPUTED, the Hall of Famer criticized the quarterback for playing mind games and not presenting the facts as it is.

“What we have learned from Aaron Rodgers since his vaccination is that Aaron Rodgers likes to misspeak the truth. And then he’ll play the victim.” Rodgers said to Skip Bayless.

“what he told Pat McAfee is that he said that he wished the packers would have had a more direct conversation with him about moving on. They basically started shopping him behind his back and said there had been no conversation between him and the Packers.”

“McAfee should have followed up then. Did the Packers reach out to you? Do you see what Aaron does? he does a great job of not boxing himself in. There had been no communication, but it was because he would not return their call.” he added.

Will A-Rod succeed in getting his deal done before the 2023 season?

The 39-year-old happened to be the face of Green Bay ever since he assumed the charge from Brett Favre. Although he could only bag a single Super Bowl title, Rodgers changed the entire landscape of this franchise. In the last 18 seasons, he saw many generations passing by and scripted new records for decades to come.

But now, the situation is kind of bittersweet between him and the management, per Daily Mail. Moreover, Gutekunst giving blunt responses for the ongoing drama and calling out the veteran seems to create hindrances in rolling out a viable solution.

Despite meeting his counterpart in the NFL owners’ meeting, Gutekunst admitted to not having any talks regarding A-Rod with the Jets management. Fans will get more clarity on the entire scenario in a couple of more days.