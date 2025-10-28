“Can’t Make This Sh*t Up”: Asante Samuel Accuses Browns of Doing Everything in Their Power to Stop Shedeur Sanders from Playing

Ever since he first began to fall in the 2025 NFL Draft, fans and analysts alike have been demanding that the league and the Cleveland Browns give the Colorado rookie the fair shake that he deserves. Mel Kiper famously lashed out during ESPN’s live draft coverage at the time, Skip Bayless has been pleading and begging on a weekly basis, and now, the former New England Patriots DB and two-time Super Bowl champion, Asante Samuel, is beginning to advocate for Sanders as well.

“Whatever is going on, it’s not looking good,” Samuel noted after it was announced that Bailey Zappe would be elevated from the practice squad in light of Sanders sustaining his third injury of the season. According to Samuel, however, that’s not an injury report that he’s willing to believe.

“You can’t make this sh*t up, man… They are doing everything in their power to stop Shedeur from getting on their field. I’m talking about everything in their power. First he was dealing with arm soreness, then the oblique injury came out of nowhere. Now he’s talking about tightness in his back? …A tight back is stopping a young rookie athlete from getting on the football field? Just think about that.”

Samuel also suggested that, should Sanders ever potentially go out and seek out treatment for his reported back issues, the Browns would then leverage that against him as well. In short, “Stefanski will use that as a reason to say that Shedeur is being held out for cautionary reasons.”

While Samuel’s claims are purely built on speculation, it’s not as if the Browns’ front office or coaching staff has necessarily done anything to curtail these types of public perceptions. After all, the team’s owner himself, Jimmy Haslam, infamously said during the preseason that he was not particularly fond of the fact that his general manager, Andrew Berry, apparently went rogue when deciding to draft Sanders in the first place.

Suffice to say, this entire quarterback experiment that Cleveland has been conducting since the offseason seems to be nothing short of an absolute disaster. The only true results that have come from their decision to initially roster four quarterbacks have been a 2-6 regular season record and a litany of complaints and criticisms from both fans and the media.

As a result, Samuel seems to believe that the Browns’ head coach is now simply preparing for the worst.

“Now, I see this was a play just to calm the heat down that’s coming his way from the handling of Shedeur Sanders. Because this is just totally unnecessary. Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel is looking like cow manure on the football field… It looks like Kevin Stefanski doesn’t even want to make it possible that he has to put Shedeur in the game at any moment at any time.”

Unfortunately for the faithful members of the dawg pound, if there proves to be any truth to Samuel’s suspicions, then it seems as if things are going to get a lot worse before there’s even a possibility of them getting better.