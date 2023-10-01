“You Fought Hard Today”: Deion Sanders’ Girlfriend Shares Beautiful Message For CU Buffs After USC Loss

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes did put up quite a show in the second half of their matchup against the USC Trojans. After they hauled 27 points to inch closer for a comeback win. However, despite giving the Trojans a very close fight, they ended up losing the game by 41-48. Nevertheless, their delightful attempt at a win made everyone including Deion Sanders’ girlfriend super proud.

After the matchup in Folsom Field, Deion Sanders’ girlfriend Tracey Edmonds appreciated Coach Prime for his efforts. Colorado Buffaloes stuck to the fight despite trailing by 27 points after a lackluster first half. She made a point to take to Instagram to show how proud she was of the Buffs and their Head Coach Prime.

Coach Prime’s Girlfriend Pens Down a Heartwarming Message for Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes made a dramatic shift in the second half of their game against USC. Despite trailing early, they outscored USC 27-14 in the second half, almost covering a comfortable lead. Colorado’s offense, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, gained momentum amassing over 500 yards. Sanders excelled both, through the air and on the ground.

In a heartfelt gesture after the Buffaloes’ narrow loss to the USC Trojans in the Week 5 matchup, Tracey Edmonds shared a touching message via Instagram. Tracey is Deion Sanders’ girlfriend who has been with him for over a decade. Accompanied by a photo with Thee Brittany Faye, Edmonds praised the Buffs boys and head coach for resilience and courage. She wrote,

“Go Buffs!! @cubuffsfootball You fought hard today and we are SO PROUD of you!! Meet the PRESIDENTS of the #CoachPrime@deionsanders and the @deionsandersjr fan clubs! Love My Girl @itsbritt26! “

Notably, she addresses herself and Brittany as the ‘Presidents of the Deion Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. Fan Club’. Thee Brittany Faye is reportedly in a relationship with Deion Sanders’ eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr.

Tracey Edmonds Garners Love From Fans and Followers

Tracey Edmonds is a beloved public figure known for her thriving career and personal achievements. She’s a successful businesswoman, a fitness enthusiast, a TV personality and a proud owner of a production company. Moreover, she has been in a relationship with Coach Prime for quite a while.

Commenting on her post, fans expressed their excitement and admiration, praising her unwavering support for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. They celebrated her as a role model and her relationship by leaving comments like, “proud of the Buffs and Coach Prime, what a way to come back.”

Coach Prime and the Buffs’ remarkable resilience demonstrated against the USC Trojans was indeed commendable. In a neck-cut competition, though Prime’s team couldn’t emerge victorious, the deep appreciation by family and friends adds to courage and motivation to perform better in the season ahead. The overwhelmingly positive fan reactions, including the presence of famous personalities on Folsom Field, speak volumes of Coach Prime’s potential and wide fan following.