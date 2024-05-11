Unimpressed Cam Newton Slams ‘Dry’ Jokes and Guest List of Tom Brady Roast: “They Ain’t Invite Antonio Brown”

The Tom Brady roast has been the talk of the town right now. His roast brought out some of the best pieces of insult comedy in sports history. However, some people found the roast to be a little too much. There were jokes about Brady’s ex-wife and his relationship with Patriots management that people thought went too far.

Interestingly, Cam Newton went the other way. The ex-NFL QB thought that the Tom Brady roast was too sober.

Newton appeared on the 4th and 1 and discussed the roast. He thought that the roast didn’t even come close to what real insult comedy should be. There were a lot of topics that just seemed off-limits which is not the norm during a roast. Moreover, he also commented on the people who were left out of the roast. He said,

“A lot of those jokes was dry and the crowd was a little in it… why the f**k they ain’t invite Antonio Brown?”

The ex-QB mentioned that for the roast to stay true to the spirit of roasting, Brown should’ve been there. Apart from Brown, not inviting Gisele seemed like a calculated move that strayed away from what a true roast should entail.

Newton truly believed that an actual roast includes people who actually have reasons to insult you in front of a crowd. The roast that transpired truly did seem like it was a sniping session among friends. The true essence of insult comedy seemed to be missing. Furthermore, Newton also discussed the possibility of who might be next on the spitfire.

Michael Jordan, LeBron James? – Cam Newton Speculates Next Roast Target

Even though the roast of Tom Brady was too sober for Newton, he did believe that it was a success. Brady has been regarded as the GOAT of football and the kind of relevance he holds is what made the roast so successful. Even though it was a three-hour-long roast with roasters from all different walks of life, everyone was eager to see how Brady sniped back at his roasters.

Even though there were a lot of famous personalities present at the viewership came for Brady. Newton discussed this phenomenon and speculated on who should come on the roast next.

While football’s GOAT has already been roasted, Newton speculated that someone along the lines of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, or Tiger Woods should get roasted next. With the kind of public lives these players have led, there are controversies that insult comics could exploit.

Furthermore, all three of them have been extremely accomplished and relevant, not just in their sport but also as cultural icons. Newton was sure that their appearance on a roast, would be simply iconic. And he might not be wrong. However, only time will tell if any of these sports icons will take the bold step Brady took to step onto the roast.