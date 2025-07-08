Deion Sanders Health Update: Will Coach Prime Attend Big 12 Media Day? Colorado Insider Delivers Good News

Deion Sanders has been living like a hermit since April, rarely stepping outside his home in Canton, Texas. He’s been dealing with a mysterious but serious health issue, though reports suggest he’s been steadily recovering. In the meantime, he has missed several key events: Colorado’s summer camp, the program’s annual high school and youth football camps, a scheduled speaking engagement in Florida, and even Travis Hunter’s wedding on May 24 in Tennessee.

But fans and the media may finally get a chance to see and hear from Coach Prime again in the coming days.

The Big 12 Media Days kick off tomorrow, July 8, at the Dallas Cowboys’ global headquarters—The Star in Frisco, Texas—which happens to be much closer to Sanders’ home. Naturally, the question arises: will he be in attendance?

According to Buffs insider Kevin Borba, the answer is yes. He expects Sanders to attend the media day. Brian Howell also reported that his health has been improving and things are trending in the right direction. To accommodate his condition, the conference has reportedly scheduled Sanders to speak toward the end of the event, giving him the time and space to address the media at his own pace.

” This week, we got an update about his status. He has been in his home of Canton, Texas, and he is going to be at Big 12 media days this week. It sounds like the health is getting better and things are going well. He will be there, and he would be the last to go speak, and it’s only about an hour and a half there, which is a big deal since we haven’t heard from him or seen him in a while.”

This is a big deal—it shows that Coach Prime is regaining his health and feels well enough to speak in front of a large group of reporters. It’s also an encouraging sign for the Colorado football program. His absence has been deeply felt. Without him on the scene, things have been noticeably less electric in Boulder, and the Buffaloes haven’t commanded the same level of national attention.

Borba also expects Deion Sanders to open up about his mysterious health issues, which have remained largely undisclosed until now. What we do know is that it may be connected to his past medical struggles. Sanders has previously battled severe blood clots in his legs, which led to the amputation of two toes. He also revealed that he lost 14 pounds during a recent health scare, emphasizing just how serious the situation has been.

The program simply hasn’t been the same without him. His return to the spotlight at Big 12 Media Days signals progress—not just in his personal recovery, but for the Buffs as well. A return to Boulder might not be far off, either.

Recruiting has taken a hit during his absence. The Buffs have already lost a couple of top high school prospects to other programs, including Arizona, and currently have just four high school commitments. With Deion back in the mix, that number is almost certain to rise. His presence matters—on and off the field.

Coach Prime may not be back to full strength just yet, but his presence at Big 12 Media Days would be a welcome sign for Colorado fans and college football alike.