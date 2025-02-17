“Just Like The Pro Bowl”: Shannon Sharpe Calls Out NBA Officials For Leaving the All-Star Game Format in “Players’ Hands”

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos former tight end Shannon Sharpe in attendance against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NBA has now debuted its latest iteration of the All-Star Tournament, a mini-tournament of four eight-man teams that spans across four games. Unfortunately, fans and analysts alike did not react well to its implementation.

As viewership numbers for both the All-Star game and the NFL’s Pro Bowl continue their downward spirals, many are beginning to label the events as nothing more than throwaway spectacles. Among the naysayers are Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and NFL Hall of Famer, Shannon Sharpe.

During their latest episode of the Nightcap podcast, the two discussed, amongst various things, the dwindling state of the all-star-themed events. After Johnson suggested that the NBA officials should “create the format and leave it in the player’s hands,” Sharpe quickly challenged the take. Likening the NBA’s mistakes to those of the NFL, Sharpe asserted that

“They left it in the player’s hands and that’s what you got. Don’t let the players mess it up… Just like the Pro Bowl, and what happened, Ocho? You got no game no more, no skills competitions. Do not leave it up to the players.”

To his credit, Johnson immediately knew that he was in the wrong. Simply opting to smile and shake his head in his disappointment, he couldn’t deny the lack of appeal surrounding the modern-day versions of the once-cherished events.

Sharpe’s comments are backed by an ever-slumping set of viewership numbers. This year’s Pro Bowl marked a record low for the NFL. Likewise, the NBA has been experiencing a steady decline in its All-Star viewership numbers since the turn of the century.

One of the main criticisms against the Pro Bowl in recent years is centered around the sheer amount of players who opt out of participating in the event. After Russell Wilson and Drake Maye found their way into this year’s event, many pointed to their additions as evidence that the event has lost any and all credibility.

Considering that the two quarterbacks combined for a 9-14 regular season record, with both of them posting sub-60 quarterback ratings, Wilson and Maye are just the latest additions in a long string of questionable Pro Bowl substitutions.

Perhaps the most ridiculous example of the Pro Bowl’s decline was seen during this year’s skills challenge. During the receiving portion of the contest, players were tasked with trying to field passes from a jug machine while wearing “mascot hands.”

The addition of gimmicks such as these shows that the games are seemingly more concerned with producing shallow content for social media rather than celebrating the talents of the league’s premiere athletes. As long as both the NFL and the NBA continue to fail to take their events seriously, so too will the fans.