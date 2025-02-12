“You Really Haven’t Changed”: Patrick Mahomes’ Dad and John Rocker Exchange Words on X After Clash in New Orleans

Super Bowl LIX Week in New Orleans was not a fun one for the Mahomes family. The Philadelphia Eagles whipped Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday with Kansas City’s three-peat on the line.

Before that disappointing loss, Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes Sr., was involved in an altercation with former Major League Baseball pitcher John Rocker.

Pat Mahomes Sr & John Rocker got into it in NOLApic.twitter.com/2q9TythCsQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 11, 2025

Rocker, a six-year MLB veteran (1998-03) spent four years with the Atlanta Braves. Mahomes Sr., an 11-year big leaguer (1992-2003), played for the New York Mets in 1999 and 2000. The Braves and Mets share one of MLB’s most intense rivalries, one that Rocker stoked in a 1999 Sports Illustrated feature where he controversially commented on New York’s gay, minority and immigrant populations.

Whether those comments are the basis for the Mahomes-Rocker beef is uncertain. What’s undebatable, though, is that they do not like one another at all. The two picked up their Super Bowl Week scrap on Twitter/X. Rocker said Mahomes “can’t take a joke”, leading Mahomes to tell him he should “keep my name out your loud mouth.”

You really haven’t changed one bit in the last 25 years. Keep my name out your loud mouth. — Pat Mahomes Sr. (@PMahomes) February 12, 2025

Rocker retorted with three more posts on their meeting, including one where he said “F*** PATRICK MAHOMES.” Mahomes claimed Rocker is a “menace to society.”

You wouldn’t have had the balls to say that to my face the other night. Lanky ass clown. https://t.co/jlIpu1isFt — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) February 12, 2025

FUCK PATRICK MAHOMES — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) February 12, 2025

Mahomes is lucky he got away. I would have Rocked him. — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) February 12, 2025

John Rocker is a menace to society — Pat Mahomes Sr. (@PMahomes) February 12, 2025

There’s speculation that Mahomes and Rocker were simply trying to hype up a potential fight at Barstool Sports’ Rough ‘N’ Rowdy. Barstool founder Dave Portnoy said he “[believes] we have a signed agreement” between the two on Friday afternoon.

If the move was a publicity stunt, it accomplished its purpose. However, that doesn’t mean Mahomes and Rocker have no animosity for one another. And that underlying disdain could lead to a compelling fight down the line.