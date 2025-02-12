mobile app bar

“You Really Haven’t Changed”: Patrick Mahomes’ Dad and John Rocker Exchange Words on X After Clash in New Orleans

Braden Ramsey
Published

Pat Mahomes and John Rocker

Pat Mahomes and John Rocker. Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

Super Bowl LIX Week in New Orleans was not a fun one for the Mahomes family. The Philadelphia Eagles whipped Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday with Kansas City’s three-peat on the line.

Before that disappointing loss, Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes Sr., was involved in an altercation with former Major League Baseball pitcher John Rocker.

Rocker, a six-year MLB veteran (1998-03) spent four years with the Atlanta Braves. Mahomes Sr., an 11-year big leaguer (1992-2003), played for the New York Mets in 1999 and 2000. The Braves and Mets share one of MLB’s most intense rivalries, one that Rocker stoked in a 1999 Sports Illustrated feature where he controversially commented on New York’s gay, minority and immigrant populations.

Whether those comments are the basis for the Mahomes-Rocker beef is uncertain. What’s undebatable, though, is that they do not like one another at all. The two picked up their Super Bowl Week scrap on Twitter/X. Rocker said Mahomes “can’t take a joke”, leading Mahomes to tell him he should “keep my name out your loud mouth.”

Rocker retorted with three more posts on their meeting, including one where he said “F*** PATRICK MAHOMES.” Mahomes claimed Rocker is a “menace to society.”

There’s speculation that Mahomes and Rocker were simply trying to hype up a potential fight at Barstool Sports’ Rough ‘N’ Rowdy. Barstool founder Dave Portnoy said he “[believes] we have a signed agreement” between the two on Friday afternoon.

If the move was a publicity stunt, it accomplished its purpose. However, that doesn’t mean Mahomes and Rocker have no animosity for one another. And that underlying disdain could lead to a compelling fight down the line.

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

