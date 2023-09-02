“RIP Legend”: Michael Irvin & Jerry Jones Pay Final Respects To Gil Brandt, Who Transformed the Dallas Cowboys Into America’s Team

The NFL world is in mourning after the godfather of modern scouting takes final rest at 91. Gil Brandt, the former vice president of player personnel at the Dallas Cowboys, died Thursday leaving behind an unmatched NFL scouting legacy. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and legend Michael Irvin paid their final respects to Brandt and were joined by fans who showered their prayers.

Irvin is the last Hall of Famer that Brandt gave to the Cowboys after drafting him at the 1988 NFL Draft, which was his last NFL Draft with Jerry Jones’ team. During his 34-year career in the NFL as an executive, Brandt also worked with the Rams and the 49ers, yet his most successful run was with the Cowboys where he was a part of two Super Bowls.

Michael Irvin and Jerry Jones Pay Tribute to Gil Brandt

Although Brandt’s playing career was limited to his high school stint but that didn’t stop him from transforming the Cowboys. Irvin took to Twitter recently to pay tribute to the legend and was joined by many fans to mourn the tragic loss that the NFL world had to bear. He posted a photo of him with Brandt while the caption read, “RIP legend.” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones too released a statement following the demise of Brandt.

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of Gil Brandt — a true icon and pioneer of our sport,” Jones wrote. “Gil was at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys and continued to serve as a great ambassador for the organization for decades beyond that. His contributions cemented his spot in the Ring of Honor. He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League.”

It is certainly a massive setback for everyone to lose a legend, who has cemented his place in the hearts of not just the Cowboys fans but the entire NFL fraternity. His massive contribution to the sport paved the way for modern innovations and he certainly played a massive role in transforming the Cowboys into America’s Team.

How Gil Brandt Turned Dallas Cowboys to America’s Team

Gil’s reputation exceeded his role as an executive of the Cowboys. He pioneered the modern approach of scouting and player acquisition, giving the Cowboys nine Pro Football Hall of Famers during his tenure with them. Gil’s intelligence and understanding of the game resulted in the Cowboys winning two Super Bowls with him.

