“You’re Going to Be Out the Door”: Xavier Worthy Recalls Lessons from Andy Reid in Rookie Year

Xavier Worthy was able to produce the fastest 40-yard dash time of any rookie at the NFL Combine in the past 20 years, yet the Buffalo Bills decided that he just wasn’t worth the draft capital. Instead, they were content with trading back four spots with the Kansas City Chiefs for nothing more than a fourth-round pick.

Thanks to that decision, Patrick Mahomes was paired with one of the fastest prospects that this generation has seen, and the end result was a rather obvious one. Even though he only started in 13 games, Worthy was able to average 10.8 yards per reception as a rookie, and his performance in the Super Bowl proved to be the lone bright spot in what was otherwise a bleak performance for the Chiefs.

Like several other members of Kansas City’s roster, however, the sophomore is choosing to credit the team’s head coach, Andy Reid, for his success, rather than himself. When asked about what both Reid and his former coach, Steve Sarkisian, have meant to him, Worthy promptly explained that,

“Both of them, they both demand greatness. That’s kind of why I love them both as a coach. They are going to get greatness out of you, one way or another, or you’re going to be out the door. It’s either, you fall in line, or you don’t.”

Between the potential to learn from one of the game’s greatest minds and play with one of its best signal callers, the Chiefs have steadily become the ideal landing spot for nearly every rookie player. Fully aware of that, the Texas product is simply choosing to be thankful for the opportunity while attempting to make the most of it.

Although the 22-year-old did admit that it’s hard not to be in awe of Mahomes and his work ethic at times.

“The way he goes about his minutes every day, you wouldn’t even know he’s Patrick Mahomes if he didn’t say it. He goes about his business, he works hard. He’s probably the first one in the building. He’s just an all around good guy too, he makes sure his teammates are good as well.”

Again, just like every other member of the roster, Worthy was also asked to share his experience in the aftermath of Super Bowl LIX. The Texas product himself was able to record a pair of 24-yard and 50-yard touchdown passes, but a great night of production is enough to offset the lopsided result of the contest.

“It hurts bad to lose that way,” he noted, before suggesting that the Chiefs remain as motivated as ever as they start the regular season.

“Guys are still really motivated. We have great leaders, we got Chris Jones… Chris was like, ‘Guys, come back, if you really want this sh*t you guys come back in shape, even better, stronger, faster.’ And I feel like guys came back and really did that.”

Given the amount of success that Mahomes and co. have been able to enjoy throughout the past seven years, the thought of them being even more motivated to win may just be a cause for concern for the rest of the league.