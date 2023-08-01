6 Years After Mocking Aaron Rodgers for His State Farm Commercial, Will Compton Got Brutally Roasted by the QB on Bussin’ With the Boys

Aaron Rodgers, known for his unwavering determination on and off the field, has never shied away from being bold. It can be seen in his witty exchanges with Will Compton. Last year, Rodgers met his former rival Will on the podcast ‘Bussin’ With the Boys‘, engaging in a playful conversation.

Advertisement

The showdown between Rodgers and Compton took place during an episode of the popular podcast which is hosted by Will Compton himself along with Taylor Lewan. The episode primarily revolved around Rodgers sharing his unique ayahuasca experience.

However, the quarterback couldn’t resist bringing up his old rivalry with Compton. The rivalry between the two dates back to 2016 when Compton, a former linebacker, took a bold jab at Aaron Rodgers before a crucial game against the Packers. His confident trash-talking and mockery of Rodgers were meant to fuel his team’s spirit, but little did he know that it would come back to haunt him six years later.

Advertisement

When Aaron Rodgers Met Will Compton: Playful Moments on ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’

Aaron Rodgers, known for his quirky comebacks, didn’t hold back when Will Compton apologized for interrupting and being nervous during a 2022 episode of Will’s show, Bussin’ With The Boys. Aaron used his wit and humor to call out Will saying, “Kind of how [nervously] you played most of the time.” In response to Aaron’s comments, Will Compton reacted with humor and wit, taking the sarcasm in good spirits.

As it turns out, six years prior to this interview, Compton had savagely mocked the Jets QB, quoting words from one of Rodgers’ State Farm commercials. The commercial had a monologue from Aaron as he tried sending a fly out of his house saying, “Nobody comes into this house without paying a price, not here, not ever.”

Will had used the exact same words in a Tweet to subtly tell Rodgers that if he comes in his territory to play, his team might have to pay a hefty price. So as one can expect, last year when Rodgers took a dig at Will with the ‘nervous’ comment, fans thoroughly enjoyed it.

Will Compton Had the Last Laugh in 2016

Back in 2016, Will Compton was feeling on top of the world, so much so that he couldn’t resist a little trash talk. He chose to pick up a line straight from the State Farm commercial and used it against Rodgers.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_willcompton/status/800464135452401664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the anticipation grew, fans eagerly awaited to watch if Compton’s confidence would turn into reality. As it turns out, the Redskins had the last laugh as they ended up winning the encounter comprehensively by 42-24, with Kirk Cousins stealing the show.

Nevertheless, the 2022 exchange on Bussin’ With the Boys between Aaron Rodgers and Will Compton displayed the fun and competitive spirit that fuels the sport. With Rodgers’ candid comebacks and Compton’s lighthearted response, the episode was a reminder that no love has been lost between Will and Aaron.