“You’re Intimidating”: Cam Newton Weighs in on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Relationship After Engagement Update

The month of August was a chaotic one for both the NFL and its fans. Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers, Shedeur Sanders was buried at the bottom of the Cleveland Browns depth chart, and various rookies from the 2025 NFL Draft managed to shake up the power rankings.

Nevertheless, the most viral headline of the past 30 days was the announcement of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement. Their shared Instagram post sent the internet into a frenzy, and everyone is still reacting to it, including Cam Newton.

During the most recent episode of his 4th & 1 podcast, the former face of the Carolina Panthers couldn’t help but commend the Chiefs’ star tight end for having the “brass knuckles” to pursue such an affluent partner in the first place.

“Taylor Swift has, fortunately and unfortunately, positioned herself to be in a situation where not a lot of men on this god green earth can allow her to be soft as a woman… When you’re Taylor Swift, you’re intimidating. In order for a guy to go through your manager, to go through your road manager, to go through your other manager… just to say, ‘Hey Taylor, can I buy you a drink?’ You’ve got to be a hell of a dude.”

Of course, it also takes a similar amount of courage and self-belief to become a 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion. According to Newton, you can no longer doubt Kelce’s confidence or willingness to lay it all out on the line.

However, there’s still plenty of room for debate when it comes to the status of their family within the world of football. Swift may be one of the biggest celebrities of the modern era, but that’s not enough to dethrone the Mannings as the royal family of football, or maybe it is?

“Teenagers nowadays, they don’t know about the greatness of Eli or Peyton Manning… Even if Arch is successful, they’ll have to go back and say, ‘Oh, his parents, or his grandparents, or his uncle, was in the league.’ The thing about Travis and Jason and now Taylor Kelce, they are knocking, not only the sports realm, but the entertainment realm as well.”

Thankfully, old-fashioned football fans won’t have to worry about that debate for much longer, as everyone is now turning their attention towards the upcoming 2025 regular season. It’ll be the 13th of Kelce’s career, and potentially his last, as many believe that he’ll be riding off into the sunset with Swift following the conclusion of the postseason.

No official statement has been made in regards to their wedding date or plans, leaving many to assume that those details will be on hold until Kelce is free from football. Thankfully, for Kansas City, that implies that their primary pass catcher will be focused solely on redemption as the franchise continues to bounce back from an embarrassing loss at Super Bowl LIX.