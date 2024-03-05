YouTuber With 4 Million Subs Throws Light on Tom Brady Divorce Drama: “Cannot Be the Head of the Household if You’re Not Even There”

NFL star Tom Brady and Brazilian bombshell supermodel Gisele Bundchen shocked the world when they announced their split after 13 years of marriage. This caused quite a ruckus in the football world and almost one and a half years later, it continues to make headlines. Recently, a Page Six report claimed that Brady accepted Gisele’s relationship with her jiu jitsu instructor way before they finalized their divorce, sparking non-stop ‘cheating’ rumors once again. Reacting to this and the chaos it has caused on the internet, commentator and social media personality Brett Cooper, with 4 million subscribers on YouTube, recently shared her two cents about the whole thing.

Advertisement

The video has focused on Gisele’s perspective, and how Tom Brady failed to do his bit too at some level. In Cooper’s analysis, she highlighted Bundchen’s frustration and abandonment due to Brady’s commitment to football over their family, especially during the last few years. She quoted fans who speculated what might have led to Bundchen’s resentment and eventually the split, remarking,

“I’ve had it. I’m done. Obviously, football is your main priority, not me, not our family.”

Advertisement

She reacted to a few other comments, which addressed the issue of Brady’s absence due to career commitments, ultimately leading to the fizzled-out connection. She noted the prevailing sentiment of fans, who speculated about how Gisele might have felt before the split, stating:

“You cannot expect to be the man of your house, to be the head of the household…if you were not even there if you don’t know what’s going on…if you don’t know what’s happening with your wife.”

Cooper stayed neutral throughout the entire video, shedding light on what Gisele’s point of view might be — to even strongly condoning ‘cheating’. But the fans, since the recent allegations of Bundchen’s infidelity, have been less merciful. Moreover, Tom Brady’s silence was full of hints that the fans are now referring to his split with Bundchen.

What Tom Brady Post That Sparked the Whole Gisele Bundchen ‘Cheating’ Fiasco?

Tom Brady sent shockwaves through social media with a cryptic Instagram post quoting Muhammad Ali about “cheating”. The post that surfaced a year after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen was finalized was not just a poetic interest. Or, at least, that’s what the fans have been saying. The cryptic message, which originally emphasized the deep connection between a person’s heart and their actions, in fans’ eyes, suggested a turmoil that hit Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s relationship. The quote read,

“The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. His actions. Are all based on his heart,” followed by, “For what is a man? A man is his heart. A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man. A loving merciful heart means a loving merciful man.“

Advertisement

On similar lines, Gisele Bundchen’s relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente came to light just recently. The rumored couple was spotted sharing a kiss in Gisele’s Miami neighborhood, Page Six reported.

Nonetheless, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have publicly expressed their support for each other’s endeavors. They have also maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their two kids, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake.