Zac Taylor’s Got a “Sacrifice From the Parking Lots” Request for Bengals Fans

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks out of the tunnel for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks out of the tunnel for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has a big task ahead. Despite guiding the team to back-to-back winning seasons over the last four years, they’ve missed the playoffs the past two seasons. After spending big on offense and even keeping Trey Hendrickson in the secondary, Taylor is aiming for another deep playoff run in 2025. But first, it’s about small steps, like winning the home opener next Sunday. And for that game, he’s asking the fans for a little extra help.

Taylor first asked fans for help back in the 2023 season, when the Bengals were desperate with QB Joe Burrow sidelined. He wanted the Who Dey nation attending the game to make noise to throw off the Vikings’ offense, and now he’s calling on them to do it again… even louder this time and earlier.

That’s right, when asked in a recent press conference what he’s expecting from the fanbase for this week’s matchup at Paycor Stadium, Taylor said fans should “sacrifice” an extra 10 minutes by arriving early and bring the noise. He wants the crowd to make every chant, cheer, and roar count, giving the Bengals a true home-field advantage right from the opening kickoff.

“Here’s exactly what I’m looking for: I know how loud we’re gonna be. So, let’s do it early. Let’s show them right out the gate,” Taylor said.

Taylor knows this game will be packed. Not only is it the home opener, but last year’s retiring DE Sam Hubbard will also take on the role of the “Ruler of the Jungle.”

Hubbard will sit on a Bengals jungle-style throne, acting as the game-day ruler to pump up the crowd. The head coach wants his home fans to give their all and play along when it’s Hubbard’s moment to hype everyone up. Taylor says he’d love to look up and see the energy from the crowd in full effect. At least for this week, fans can enjoy extended tailgating on the following Sundays.

“I think when Sam Hubbard is up there as the Ruler of The Jungle, every seat is packed. And I’d love to look up, I’m just asking for one game, a 10-minute sacrifice, from the parking lot. That might just mean getting 10 minutes earlier. And getting to the stadium 10 earlier than you normally would,” Taylor continued.

“When Sam’s the ruler, I’m kind of looking at that escalator to my right [and everyone’s chanting]… I’d love to just hear that just week one. The rest of them you can tailgate a little longer.”

Fans in the comments seemed all in for Taylor’s request.

The Bengals kicked off the season with a bang, taking down divisional rivals the Cleveland Browns on the road. And to be fair, the Browns came dangerously close to winning it all last year, so Bengals fans will do whatever it takes to make sure that doesn’t happen again, even if it means giving the Jaguars’ players a sonic boom straight to the eardrums.

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

