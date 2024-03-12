Bengals and Green Bay Make Cold Business Moves Leaving Joe Mixon and Aaron Jones Out to Dry

There are many who criticize athletes for chasing after large paychecks instead of remaining loyal to a team, but this recent move by the Packers and the Bengals might change their minds. NFL analyst Warren Sharp recently brought to light a harsh truth within the league. It’s a “cold, cold business,” he says, and rightfully so. In a tweet, he detailed how the two clubs strategically released veterans Joe Mixon and Aaron Jones moments after other teams had already filled up their vacancies with “top RB $$$“.

According to Sharp, the Bengals didn’t let Joe Mixon test the waters of free agency before abruptly giving him the boot. It was no different for Aaron Jones, who will now have to play with a less attractive contract or warm the couch.

The Green Bay Packers bid farewell to Aaron Jones and signed free agent Josh Jacobs to a lucrative four-year, $48 million contract with a solid $12.5 million guarantee. On the other hand, the Cincinnati Bengals shook things up by letting go of their long-standing starter, Joe Mixon, to create space for former Colts RB Zack Moss, per Adam Schefter.

Moss and the Bengals signed a two-year, $8 million deal with a notable $4.525 million payment in the first year. These moves highlight the dynamic and calculated nature of decisions taken by the NFL teams’ front offices.

Given the scarce RB market due to teams securing their top choices, let’s analyze potential destinations for Joe Mixon ahead of the 2024 season as Aaron Jones is set to join the Vikings.

Aaron Jones Secures Deal With The Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones is reportedly expected to sign a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, following his departure from the Green Bay Packers, the Athletic reports. The Vikings showed interest in Jones, as they looked to add depth at running back after releasing Alexander Mattison after a five-year-long tenure.

There were many concerns regarding Jones’ injury last season, however, he still has the ability to improve Minnesota’s running game. All the more, it was quite visible in his 226 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay’s surprising two-game playoff run. The move has brought heightened rivalry in the NFC North.

The Vikings signed the veteran on a one-year contract worth $7 million, as per El Paso Times. Who knows, if the RB had been released by the Packers sooner, he could have secured a more lucrative deal.

Joe Mixon Landing Sports

Joe Mixon has been a reliable rusher for the Bengals ever since he was picked in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four seasons for the franchise, including in 2023. Mixon’s ability to excel in both receiving and rushing makes him a desirable option in free agency, despite worries about his injuries. There would be numerous competitors excited to integrate Mixon into their strategies.

The Baltimore Ravens may gain offensive depth by adding Joe Mixon to their offensive front. The Ravens’ offensive strategy focuses on running plays, which is right up Mixon’s alley. Moreover, their use of multiple backs could help Mixon stay healthy.

The Houston Texans also have plenty of salary cap space. They could be on the lookout for improving their running back group following C.J. Stroud’s successful first year in the league. Moreover, his running technique complements the Texans’ offensive play style.