When Will Deshaun Watson Play Amidst All The Sexual Harassment Allegations?

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was expected to make a comeback against the Texans in December. However, another s*xual harassment allegation might result in an extended suspension.

Deshaun Watson, this one name has been in the news for quite a while now. Although earlier he used to make the headlines for his performances as a quarterback, lately, all the world is talking about in relation to him revolves around the s*xual misconduct allegations.

Watson was accused by a plethora of women for s*xual assault a while ago. When the public demanded action, NFL suspended him for just 6 games.

When the outrage kept growing, he was handed a 11 game suspension and $5 million fine was imposed on him. A lot of people were still not happy with the league giving such a soft punishment to the QB.

Deshaun Watson Is Expected To Play in December

Moreover, what really made fans super angry was the Cleveland Browns offering him a whopping $230 million deal amidst all the allegations.

After Watson settled 23 lawsuits and the NFL and the NFLPA agreed on the terms of suspension, everyone thought that the ‘worst’ was over for the controversial quarterback.

However, most recently, another woman filed a lawsuit against Watson. She stated that Deshaun pressured her to have oral s*x when she refused to have intercourse with him during a massage session.

Earlier it was reported that Deshaun will join the Browns for practice from November 14 and will play his first game of the season on December 4 against the Houston Texans. However, with the latest allegation coming into the picture, things might change yet again for Watson.

Although one wouldn’t expect the NFL to take any ‘drastic’ measures like suspending him for the entire season, they just might end up extending his joining back date.

While nothing official has been said about it, the league would be under pressure to at least address the Deshaun issue. Many NFL fans took to Twitter to claim that when 25 lawsuits didn’t force the league to suspend the QB for the entire season, we really can’t expect them to massively change their stance after another allegation.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the case.

