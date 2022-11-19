“Tim Tebow Getting a Job Before Colin Kaepernick Was Pure Bulls**t”: NFL Hall Of Famer Eric Dickerson Once Accused NFL Of Treating Black Athletes ‘Differently’

ews-Eric Dickerson had a successful NFL career as a running back for the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons as well. However, during his career, he also got involved in a number of controversies.

One such controversy involving Eric unfolded back in 2021, when the Jacksonville Jaguars were planning to sign Tim Tebow. The Hall of Famer was surprised to see Tim making his NFL comeback while Colin Kaepernick still remained unsigned.

Fans were upset about the development because they believed Tim, who hasn’t played professionally in the NFL since 2012, was getting another chance while Colin Kaepernick was still on the sidelines.

Eric Dickerson Says ‘It’s Bulls***’ Tim Tebow Getting NFL Job Before Colin Kaepernick https://t.co/rtNyQNxoxj — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 12, 2021

Talking about the Tebow-Kaepernick issue, the Hall of Fame running back said a few things to TMZ last year which sparked the controversy we are referring to. “Oh, man, you know what I think about that, come on. Those are bulls. That is nonsense. That’s bulls***,” Dickerson said. “The NFL operates that way. You know, for us, it’s different. I will state that.”

Dickerson believed the entire ‘Tebow getting another chance but Kaepernick still not finding any buyers’ situation boiled down to ‘race.’ “Of course [Kaepernick] will be punished. He’s dark. We’re in a different league. We are aware of the truth. And I despise it because it is incorrect,” Eric had said.

What Happened With Tim Tebow and Colin Kaepernick?

Tebow switched from quarterback to tight end during the previous preseason, and the Jacksonville Jaguars were anticipated to formally sign him.

Tebow last participated in the preseason in 2015, and he hasn’t been a part of a regular-season game since 2012. Many had pointed out the stark difference between Tebow’s success in securing a new contract and Kaepernick’s ongoing search for a second chance in the league.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn’t played since choosing to forego the remainder of his contract after the 2016 campaign. This happened because of the massive controversy which stemmed from his decision to take a knee to protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick and his former 49ers teammate Eric Reid had then reached a settlement with the NFL in February 2019. They stated that the league and teams conspired to keep them unsigned due to their social activism.

