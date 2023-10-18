3 Years After Buying Stakes in $1,200,000,000 Worth KC Royals, Patrick Mahomes Drops the Moolah on Alpine F1 Team

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives with his wife Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who inked a record-setting 10-year contract extension reportedly worth $503 million, is no stranger to sports success. Before pursuing an NFL career, Mahomes displayed his talents in baseball, which adds an interesting layer to his ownership pursuits.

Three years after purchasing stakes in the Kansas City Royals valued at $1,200,000,000, Patrick Mahomes makes another substantial investment. This time, he ventured into the world of Formula 1. His foray into team ownership began with the Royals after the Chiefs quarterback acquired a share in the MLB franchise. Years after joining the MLB franchise, Mahomes, alongside fellow sports stars like Travis Kelce, has chosen to pour his wealth into Formula 1’s Alpine Team.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Join Elite Athletes In Alpine F1 Investment

Renowned Kansas City Chiefs players, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have entered the investment group that acquired a stake in Alpine’s Formula 1 team, expanding their sports ventures. In June, Otro Capital orchestrated a substantial $218 Million strategic investment in Alpine.

The group of investors featured notable names such as RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments, which included Hollywood A-listers like Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan, and Rob EcElhenny. The group also included the Huntsman Family and Main Street Advisors. Otro has now expanded the investment coalition, welcoming multiple sports luminaries.

The star-studded group includes Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce from KC Chiefs, golf major champion Rory McIlroy, former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, soccer sensation Trent Alexander-Arnold, World Cup winner Juan Mata, and seasoned sports investor Roger Ehrenberg with ties to the Miami Marlins and Real Salt Lake.

However, this recent development does not signify an increased ownership stake in Alpine. Rather, it signifies an expansion of the original investment group. Otro Capital emphasizes that this move aims to strengthen its strategic partnership with Alpine F1, uniting diverse expertise from the sports world. The ultimate goal is to broaden Alpine F1’s global fan base.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Star QB Opens Up About Alpine F1 Investment

Patrick Mahomes hints that NFL players are at the forefront, teaming up with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Expressing his lifelong passion for sports, Mahomes elaborates on their involvement in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Captial. He emphasized the exciting prospects for the sport and their chance to showcase shared values on a global platform.

“I’ve always had a passion for all sports. The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up. It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.” Mahomes Said, per Sports Illustrated.

That being said, Patrick Mahomes’ father brings a legacy of MLB pitching expertise, having served 11 seasons with notable teams like the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox. Which is why he shifted his gaze towards buying stakes in KC Royals.

Patrick has diverse investments in sports teams like the Kansas City Current, Sporting Kansas City, and the Kansas City Royals as discussed earlier. He has also invested moolah in a fast-food chain Whataburger. These endeavors set the stage for a comfortable retirement and a lavish future.