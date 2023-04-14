NRG vs. MIBR Valorant Americas Showdown: Head to Head, Predictions, Squad, and Where to Watch!

NRG Valorant is set to take on MIBR in a showdown between NA and SA. There is no previous record of both teams facing each other which is why this showdown is going to be so unique. Today, we will take a look at both teams’ records in VCT Americas. We will also analyze their recent matches to see who has a higher chance of winning. Without further ado, let us get into it.

NRG vs. MIBR: The First Time These Valorant Teams Will Face Each Other

NRG looks to be in form since they won their last match against Sentinels while MIBR did the same thing against KRU Esports. However, this will be a battle of the IGLs between Murizz and FNS. The former is known for unorthodox strategies while FNS has the fundamentals down to a science and also has great mid-rounding capability. Let us take a look at MIBR and NRG rosters and pick out players to watch out for.

NRG

Ardiis

S0m

FNS

Crashies

Victor

MIBR

Heat

Frz

Murizz

RgLMeister

Jzz

People will look towards Victor and Heat for entries and great fragging potential. In addition, Jzz and RGL have shown great potential in the previous matches. Let us see if their hard work will pay off against NRG’s star power. MIBR is definitely the underdog going into this match since everyone is going to eye NRG to win the series. However, one must not count out an upset victory on the side of MIBR since NRG lost to Leviatan as well in their first match in VCT Americas.

We do think NRG is going to take the series win 2-0. We say that because NRG has good fragging potential and FNS is one of the best IGLs in the game. In addition, they have the best communication out of any other Americas team besides 100T, LOUD, and Furia. However, we would love to be pleasantly surprised if MIBR were to beat NRG.

You can watch this match by tuning into the VCT Americas Twitch Stream. There is also a Youtube Channel dedicated solely to VCT Americas which you can use to watch the match. The match will start on Sunday 16th April at 3:30 AM IST. One can use a converter to adjust the time zones and find out regional timings.

Who are you supporting in this showdown? Do you think NRG is going to win or will MIBR pull off an upset? Let us know in the comments!