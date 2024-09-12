Olympic Bronze Medalist Fred Kerley Reveals His Dream of Owning a ‘Ranch’ With Horses in Mexico

Fred Kerley is well-known for his blazing pace on the track. However, the American sprinter has a wide range of interests that are off the track, too. One of which he recently mentioned was his desire to purchase a ranch in Mexico with horses.

Kerley has always been forthcoming with his fans about his endeavors on and off the track, but this revelation shocked many. The Olympic bronze medalist made this announcement on his X profile.

I want to buy a ranch in Mexico . With tequila on it and buy some quarter horses — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) September 11, 2024

Despite his affection for his home country, America, he envisioned a luxurious move to Mexico. Many aspire to own a ranch, and Kerley was no exception.

However, he added some items to his wish list, including tequila and horses for the property he would like to possess eventually. The sprinter is renowned for surpassing his dreams and aspirations, even after having high ambitions as one of the world’s most renowned track stars.

Among the many fans who commented on this social media post, a fan disclosed that Kerley already owned land in Mexico. However, the sportsman reacted to this reply in a cryptic manner, as he often does.

The athlete was no stranger to living on a ranch, which may be a mystery to many of his admirers. Numerous past social media pictures have featured Kerley riding horses or dressed as a country cowboy. One such unusual shot can be found on his Instagram, where he also included a caption with an uplifting message.

“My mentor quote — Invest in land and cattle today; you’re building not just wealth, but a legacy for generations to come.“

While the 29-year-old had all the glitz and glamor of track and field, he advised investing in land and cattle since it not only helps people become prosperous but also leaves a legacy for future generations.

Aside from the social media revelations about his desire for a ranch lifestyle, Kerley discussed his investments in an old interview with Fitzroy Dunkley.

Ranch in Mexico isn’t Fred Kerley’s only investment advice Hear some of the other suggestions he has https://t.co/wjd4i6tSuK pic.twitter.com/z0oN8Q7Tei — RoriDunk (@FitzDunk) September 11, 2024

The sprinter’s primary emphasis was undoubtedly track and field, but he also pursued various interests, like stock market investment, owning a barbershop, and owning various properties. He also underlined the significance of raising one’s own animals and cultivating one’s own food in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.