“That Game Hurt”: After Rooting for Defenders, Simone Biles’ Coach Admits Cold Truth About Wildcard Face-Off

For Simone Biles, some of her loyal pillars of strength include her husband Jonathan Owens, her family, and her coach Cecile Landi. Right from her big wins since the Rio Olympics to some of her lowest lows during her two-year hiatus, they’ve supported her through every hurdle. And now, they enjoy a playful camaraderie with each other.

Since NFL season is in, Owens has been celebrating big wins with the Green Bay Packers. Being the ever-supportive wife, Biles makes sure to mark her attendance at every Packers match to cheer for her hubby. She even proved her status as his lady luck when the Packers won the wildcard face-off against the Dallas Cowboys by a landslide. But her coach wasn’t happy about it.

Ever since the announcement of a face-off between the two teams was made, Landi and Biles entered a playful rivalry. While the star gymnast supported the Packers for obvious reasons, coach Landi cheered for the Cowboys. This caused a divide between the coach and trainee.

However, after the Packers’ victory, coach Landi was graceful enough to congratulate her protege while lamenting the loss. She also put a playful jab on her Instagram stories that the gymnast shared.

“Congrats @packers – they remembered how to play good football today!”

Along with congratulating the winning team reluctantly, the former French gymnast also acknowledged her true feelings about the match. With a score of 48-32, coach Landi seemed frustrated with the way her favorite team performed on the field.

“That game hurt. Well deserved win @simonebiles @jowens”

Playful rivalry and camaraderie aside, Biles and Landi run thick as thieves when it comes to the Olympic hero’s career. Since her hiatus, her coach has been her biggest rock amidst turbulent times. In fact, her grand comeback on the international stage came courtesy of the French mentor.

How did coach Landi convince Simone Biles to return?

An after-effect of Twisties for Biles was the heightened apprehension of returning to the vault. But amidst her unsure demeanor, coach Landi guided her through the process while fully trusting her potential. Before the World Championships at Antwerp, Biles had no intention of competing again until her coach stepped in.

The French mentor revealed how she was able to pull her protege back by bribing her with Mexican food and margaritas. The return was lowkey, with no one pointing out Biles’ regular appearance at the gym. However, once the official announcement was made, fans couldn’t wait to watch their star outperform everyone on the stage. And now, with the Paris Olympics coming up soon, the world has its eyes on the roster to see if their favorite gymnast made it.