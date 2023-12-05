“LFG”: Simone Biles Rejoices Over Husband Jonathan Owens’ Victory as Packers Walk in Victorious Against Chiefs

The Packers vs. Chiefs game proved to be a nail-biting experience throughout, with the Green Bay Packers emerging victorious. The match was a star-studded affair that fans soon turned into a Taylor Swift vs. Simone Biles situation owing to their respective partners going head-to-head. While Jonathan Owens went through a controversial moment with what seemed to be a shove towards Travis Kelce, the match ended with a 27-19 disappointment for the Chiefs.

Biles has always celebrated in style, and this winning moment was no exception. The Olympian gymnast uploaded a series of Instagram stories cheering for the Packers. She also put up an adorable post of her holding her husband’s hand after the big win.

“walking into monday victorious.”

The star also put up a glimpse of her partying with Victoria Schultz, the partner of Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr., and Gabrielle Dillon, the wife of running back AJ Dillon. The caption for the video read:

“our reaction to green bay winning LFG!!!!!!!!”

Biles has been Owens’ lucky charm this season and has shown up in every game in style. The couple has always drawn heartwarming reactions from fans with their love for each other. Be it an adorable kiss before the match or a victory photo post-match, Biles and Owens set relationship goals high.

However, the roles were also reversed in the past. While the Olympian hero has often shown up to matches wearing her husband’s name across all her attire, Owens has been equally vocal in supporting his superstar gymnast wife.

Jonathan Owens stood by Simone Biles through thick and thin

The Tokyo Olympics went down in history as Simone Biles’ life-changing moment. Things took a turn for the worse when the gymnast suffered from an episode of ‘twisties,’ which affected her balance and coordination. Keeping in mind the dangers associated with the phenomenon, the champion decided to opt out of the Olympics.

This caused a stir across the nation, with most fans being supportive but some criticism against Biles surfacing. Amidst all the noise, Owens proved to be the gymnast’s rock, sticking by her decision and declaring his love and pride for her strength. While Biles is now all set to make an epic comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the ghosts of her past are overshadowed by an exciting future.