“You Ready for Another?”: Noah Lyles Offers New Challenge to Cameraman After Hilarious Post-race Celebration Video, Leaving Track World in Frenzy

The USATF NYC Grand Prix provided the track world with plenty of action across multiple classifications. However, while most eyes were on Noah Lyles, who competed in it for his 200-meter season opener, he did not disappoint the spectators, running an outstanding 19.77 with a tremendous headwind of 1.6.

While his running was incredible and demonstrated what the athlete is capable of ahead of the Olympic Games, the rest of the grid wasn’t the only one trailing the American sprinter. Lyles sprinted faster after the race concluded, as excitement was pouring through his veins to wave at the crowd in style; however, he was impressively pursued by the event’s cameraman, as shown in a viral video uploaded to X by user @Real_NicJr.

The social media post drew the attention of many, including the videographer himself, Julian Irigoyen, who followed after the sprinter to capture all of the post-race memories he shared with the audience. Lyles saw this particular sprint by the cameraman and offered him a challenge.

you ready for another? — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) June 11, 2024

Getting a challenge from an Olympic sprinter is always exciting, and Julian does not want to miss out.

Always ready — Julian Irigoyen (@caliboiijulian) June 11, 2024

A fan was mesmerized by their pace.

So you’re basically a world class sprinter cause you could keep up — Austin DeSisto (@AustinDeSisto) June 11, 2024

A spectator in the stands also snapped a memorable shot of them both.

I could barely keep up my self lol!!!! pic.twitter.com/PJmE5IXGQ5 — Diana Taurasi’s 3pt shot, Esq. ⚖️ (@JumpinBeauty) June 11, 2024

Another track fan has come up with an excellent proposal for the World Athletics.

I would love to see a competition between camera people carrying equipment. You have got to be FIT!!!! — Marshmellymel (@marshmellymel) June 11, 2024

This fan believes the cameraman deserves a spot on the US relay squad.

Shiiit they might as well put you in the relays, with how well you keep up with these guys — Kai S.♉ (@malik_seale) June 11, 2024

Aside from the breathtaking running action of the track stars, such moments in a track meet determine a variety of elements for the events. They tend to draw a larger audience than ordinary events, as they are a breath of fresh air for fans. Many people want to revolutionize track and field, but the six-time world champion once cited one of the most important reasons for the sport’s need to develop.

Noah Lyles wants track and field to be distinctive from other sports

Track and field viewership has been declining for a long time, owing to the sport’s stagnation over time, with few substantial rule changes. It also ends up with a lack of challenges for viewers to observe, as well as the loss of former followers and the inability to attract new fans.

According to Noah Lyles, track and field must break away from the Olympic model and develop itself in its own distinctive way alongside the other primary sports. Depending solely on the Olympic season, which occurs every four years, will not benefit the track and field community, as officials must step up their game by introducing new modules to the sport.

The Olympian also recently took matters into his own hands, streaming the Atlanta City Games in collaboration with Adidas, which was a tremendous success with fans.