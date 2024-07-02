“I Was Speechless”: Paris-Bound Simone Biles Receives a Heartwarming Message From Husband Jonathan Owens

Years after the travesty that the Tokyo Olympics proved itself to be for Simone Biles, it’s safe to say that she has bounced back quite well. This year has been quite overwhelming for the gymnastics GOAT, who decided to make her Olympic comeback. And through it all, her husband, Jonathan Owens, stuck through thick and thin.

The athlete-duo had already made waves with their love for one another despite this year bringing in some controversial moments with fans. The NFL star bagged a big contract with the Chicago Bears this year and, after a busy season, is excited to cheer for his wife.

In his recent post, he penned a lengthy dedication to Biles and her growth in the past few years as a gymnast. Despite all the shortcomings, he expressed his pride and joy in seeing her make it to Paris with flawless precision.

Attaching a series of pictures of both of them, Owens wasn’t afraid to show off his love and support for Biles. Glimpses of her final showdown at the Olympic trials in Minneapolis graced his feed as he shared some emotional moments with fans.

“Just knowing all the work that you put in and everything that you’ve been through, and to still come back and be as dominant as ever, i was speechless.”

Owens admitted that the moment Biles secured her seat at the Paris Olympics, everything felt surreal and exciting. His love and pride for her knew no bounds as she now geared up to bag the gold.

“Cheers to going to your third Olympic Games!!!!!! Just sounds so surreal being able to say my wife is the best to EVER do it, how did i get so lucky”

Meanwhile, Owens wasn’t alone in supporting Biles’ dreams, making sure she had that extra boost she’d need for the Olympics. In an unexpected twist, the Chicago Bears came in with an announcement that warmed the hearts of Biles’ fans.

Jonathan Owens receives backing from team as he prepares to be Simone Biles’ cheerleader

As the country unites to support Biles and her teammates for their Olympic appearance this year, the world of the NFL has come in strong, too. Owens, who plays as a safety for the Chicago Bears, was scheduled for some training camp sessions at the time of the big games. However, knowing that he would want to be supporting his wife from the sidelines, they made an announcement.

The NFL team has allowed a few days off from Owens’ training sessions so he could be in Paris at the time of her competition. This comes in after Biles’ stellar performance at the Olympics final trials, where she performed some gravity-defying stunts on the vault.