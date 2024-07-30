mobile app bar

Rebeca Andrade Outshines Simone Biles’ Vault Score at Paris Olympics, Winning Internet Praise Despite USA’s Gymnastics Team’s Victory

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The fourth day of the Paris Olympics has nearly concluded, with the sports world witnessing an outstanding performance by Team USA in gymnastics. Simone Biles and her team secured the gold medal, but Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade stole the show in the vault event, outperforming her American competitors and stunning fans with her remarkable score.

Rotation 1 of the Women’s Team Final featured a matchup between Team USA and Italy. Jordan Chiles opened the event with a solid performance, earning 14.400, followed by Jade Carey’s impressive 14.800.

When Biles took to the vault, showcasing her enormous expertise and seizing an opportunity for redemption, she scored an astounding 14.900. This marked the highest score of Rotation 1, and as the competition progressed, no gymnast managed to equal or surpass the American’s vault score.

During Rotation 4, the vault competition shifted to Team Brazil and China, with both teams initially scoring lower than the Team USA gymnasts. However, everything changed when Rebeca Andrade achieved one of her own career-best performances, scoring an exceptional 15.100.

 

After the event concluded, Team USA clinched gold, Italy secured silver, and Rebeca’s final vault attempt helped Brazil capture the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. The Brazilian’s achievement was widely celebrated both in the gymnasium and by fans across different social media platforms.

Andrade takes away fan’s attention from Biles

Even though Simone Biles returned to the Olympic Games in Paris following her disaster at the Tokyo Olympics, she remained one of the most anticipated gymnasts to watch. But, Rebeca Andrade’s performance sparked hope that she could challenge the American for the gold medal in the individual events.

Fans have already speculated on Rebeca’s future, retaining this anticipation in their hearts.

“Rebecca’s gold is coming!”

Like many others, this admirer has a similar vision for the Brazilian gymnast.

“Rebecca can still bring 3 golds for Brasa in the individual.”

Beating Biles at her game is no easy achievement, and one fan is taken aback.

“She is from another world!”

Another admirer makes a bold prediction for the Brazilian.

“REBECCA WILL TAKE GOLD IN THE INDIVIDUAL!”

The gymnast’s performance has sparked optimism in many Brazilian fans.

“A sign that nothing is lost, if Rebecca has surpassed Simone’s grade, then tomorrow we are going for that gold Rebecca”

After a thrilling day of artistic gymnastics, fans are looking forward to the upcoming individual performances. The next round of events is expected to draw a large crowd, with spectators eagerly awaiting the match between Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade in the gymnasium.

