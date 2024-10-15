Simone Biles Gushes as Husband Jonathan Owens Surprises Her with Chanel Gift After Touching Down in U.S.

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles received a heartwarming surprise from her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, as they both returned home from the Gold Over America Tour and an NFL match in London, respectively.

The Olympic champion returned on Monday, visibly exhausted after wrapping up her tour in Duluth, Georgia. Little did she know, a luxurious treat awaited her arrival.

Biles took to Instagram to share her joy, posting a photo of Owens donning an ‘I AM SAD, I MISS MY FRIENDS’ off-white, full-sleeved shirt and holding a classic black Chanel gift box with a white ribbon and a flower knot. She playfully captioned the image, “I’m spoilt,” hinting at the lavish present inside.

The couple’s reunion didn’t stop there. Fans caught a glimpse of their tender moments as Biles shared a car selfie, captioned “back in the louuu,” likely referring to their home in Houston.

Before heading home from the tour, Biles caught up with her former coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, and fellow gymnast Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos. The trio posed for a heartwarming photo to mark the end of their Georgia stint.

Owens has been a pillar of support throughout Biles’ demanding schedule. His surprise gift showcases the couple’s strong bond despite their busy careers often keeping them apart. While Owens supports Biles from afar, she too finds ways to cheer him on, even when they’re separated by distance.

Biles shows support for Owens as Bears dominate Jaguars in London

Biles couldn’t cheer on her husband, Owens, in person as the Chicago Bears trounced the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-16 on October 13. But that didn’t stop her from showing her love online.

The gymnastics superstar posted “Bear down baby” on Instagram after the game. The safety helped keep the Floridians away from his red zone and produced one tackle in the blowout win as Trevor Lawrence struggled to produce anything worthwhile for the Jaguars.

Biles missed the game because she was traveling across the US because of her ongoing Gold All Over Tour. Plus, this match was in London — part of the NFL’s push to grow the sport in Europe.

Despite the physical distance, Biles’ support for Owens and the Bears remains strong, bridging the gap between her gymnastics tour and his NFL career.