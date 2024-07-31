Simone Biles Reveals USA Gymnastics’ Gold Medal-Winning Team Nickname With NSFW Twist, Later Announces Official Name

Jun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Simone Biles is interviewed during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY SportsJun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Simone Biles is interviewed during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles’ return to the Paris Olympics has sparked excitement among sports fans. On her redemption arc following the challenges from the Tokyo Olympics, she has reaffirmed her status as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of the sport, by contributing to Team USA’s gold medal victory.

It was a proud moment for Team USA to win the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team final. Simone Biles along with her teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Hezly Rivera celebrated by waving the United States flag in the gymnasium.

During the post-event interview, the captain of the 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams, Aly Raisman, inquired about the official name of the team. Biles responded humorously at first, later disclosing the official name on her X account.

Understanding the tradition of team captains choosing their team names, Raisman approached Biles with a question, saying:

“What is your team name?”

After giving the question some thought, the recently crowned Olympic champion revealed the name, saying:

“F.A.A.F.O.; F*** Around and Find Out.”

The entire media room erupted in laughter because they knew it was a direct hit for the haters. Previously, many criticisms were focused on Biles as she returned to the pinnacle of her sport. There were many questions about her performance, but all of them were dispelled with this Olympic gold medal victory.

Aly Raisman asks Simone Biles and the team what their nickname is. “F.A.A.F.O.” F**k around and find out pic.twitter.com/RJjZ5OWcQg — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) July 30, 2024

A few hours after the video of this interview went viral, Biles addressed her statement as a joke and revealed the actual name of her squad, with a shout-out to her coach, writing:

“okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls (because oldest olympic team) s/o to cecile.”

okay on the real though, the official team name is ✨golden girls✨ (because oldest olympic team) s/o to cecile — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

The recent Olympic gold medal has restored the team’s confidence, which had been shaken since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The 6X Olympic gold medalist is now focusing on individual competitions, aiming for her first individual gold medal at the 2024 games.

With the team’s success rekindling her competitive spirit, Biles now turns her attention to a familiar rival who outscored her in one of the individual events in the team finals.

Biles clashes with old Brazilian rival gymnast

Team USA dominated all rotations of the women’s gymnastics team final. Jordan Chiles opened the competition with a strong effort, scoring 14.400, followed by Jade Carey’s outstanding 14.800.

Biles topped the charts among her teammates and competitors with an impressive 14.900 points. Throughout the competition, no other team could match her vault score.

However, in Rotation 4, when Team Brazil faced China, Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade performed last and earned a stunning score of 15.100, surpassing Biles’ mark. Despite this individual achievement, Team USA secured the gold medal, with Italy taking silver and Brazil bronze.

This turn of events has reignited the traditional rivalry between American and Brazilian gymnasts, which will continue in the upcoming individual events.