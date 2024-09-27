“I Don’t Want an Excuse”: Noah Lyles Embraces His ‘What If’ Mindset, Refusing to Let Illness Be a Hurdle

Aug 9, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Noah Lyles (USA) celebrates his bronze medal in the menís 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

100m Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles opened up about his decision to compete in the 200-meter race at the Paris Olympics despite contracting the invisible enemy, COVID-19, shortly before the event.

In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Lyles revealed the thought process behind his decision to race despite the setback. “If I look back now I would have always said ‘what if.’” he explained.

Lyles chose not to retreat but to forge ahead, transforming a potential excuse into a powerful message of perseverance.

“I would have always thought about ‘why didn’t I try,’ or ‘why didn’t I fight harder,’ because it was hard or because I was scared.“

Lyles’ decision to compete despite illness challenges the traditional mindset of athletic prowess. He continued, “People say once you get sick, you have an excuse. I don’t want an excuse.​

What truly sets the reigning world champion apart is his consideration for future athletes who might face similar challenges. Lyles hopes his story will inspire others in tough situations, especially at crucial moments like the Olympics.

“Maybe there’s going to be someone out there who also catches COVID-19 at the Olympics and they’re going to think it’s over. But because they saw my story they decided to fight through this.“

In a moment of sportsmanship and humility, he added, “And maybe they’ll be better than me and get gold.”

When Lyles’ COVID test came back positive before the 200-meter run, he “wasn’t shocked, because he had already felt so bad.” Despite his diagnosis, doctors cleared him to compete in the 200 meters, which had to be his final event before quarantine.

Lyles detailed the fatigue he experienced, forcing him to prioritize rest. At the starting blocks, he adopted a “fake it to make it” mindset, determined to maintain his composure and competitive edge.

He also kept his condition under wraps to prevent his competitors from exploiting his vulnerability. Despite the obstacles, Lyles’s resilience paid off when he secured the bronze medal with an impressive time of 19.70 seconds.