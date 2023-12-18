Despite Green Bay Packers Disappointment, Simone Biles Keeps Up Her Cheerleading Hat in Style

Jul 25, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Simone Biles (USA) before competing on the uneven bars in the womens gymnastics qualifications during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Network

Sunday night NFL proved to be a disappointment for Simone Biles who went in to cheer for her husband Jonathan Owens. The star gymnast has created a reputation for celebrating Owens’ every win in style. And despite Green Bay Packers’ loss against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Biles still rejoiced at the small milestones during the match.

The Olympic hero married her beloved NFL star earlier this year in a grand ceremony. But her role as his personal cheerleader has always been something that fans adored over the years. From sporting his jersey number on her attire to wearing a necklace with his name on it, the star doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her love.

The recent match witnessed Biles sitting and watching the game from her designated area along with her friends. The group of women rang in the match with Jell-O shots. The gymnast was sporting a brown top with Owens’ jersey number 34 on it.

The group celebrated a touchdown with another round of shots, marking positive signs for the Packers’ performance. However, it seems like even Biles’ status as Owens’ lady luck didn’t work out since the team lost to the Buccaneers on a 20-34 score.

Nevertheless, the loss probably won’t deter the gymnast from rooting for her husband and his team. Being an ardent NFL follower for a while, Biles has won hearts among both gymnastics and football fans for her dedicated appearances.

Previously, the star was pitted up against pop sensation Taylor Swift for the wildest reasons. In what could be considered worlds colliding, a recent NFL match saw football, gymnastics, and pop music fans gather. The Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs witnessed a star-studded affair when both Biles and Swift made appearances to support their partners Owens and Travis Kelce.

When an NFL match turned into a glamourous showdown between Simone Biles and Taylor Swift

The Packers vs. Chiefs game turned into a female icons showdown with Swift and Biles in attendance. While both were there to cheer for their respective partners on the opposite teams, fans had other plans in mind. What started as a nail-biting match with many controversial twists in tow, the enthusiasts soon focused their attention on the two women.

Fans turned the match into a Simone Biles vs. Taylor Swift battle, bantering over whom they wished to see the most. All in good humor, the stakes were high with the two stars in attendance. In the end, the gymnast proved to be Owens’ lucky charm as the Packers swept the arena for the win.