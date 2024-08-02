“Small and Oh So MIGHTY!”: Gymnastics World Rally for Simone Biles’ All-Around Gold Medal Performance to Be Placed in the Louvre

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States competes on the beam in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With another Olympic gold medal for the women’s artistic individual all-around event, Simone Biles broke a 120-year-old record in the United States to become the only female US gymnast to win six golds at the Olympics.

Former Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin pointed out in a recent post, that this achievement went beyond making history – it was one of the greatest stories ever written. Together with fellow veteran gymnast, Sunisa Lee, Biles has now won multiple gold medals in the all-around category.

To commemorate the occasion, ESPN created a stunning poster featuring Biles’ gravity-defying shot against a golden picture frame. Depicting her talent and skill with the help of this unique graphic artwork, the page aimed to portray how poignant the occasion was.

“HANG SIMONE BILES’ GOLD MEDAL PERFORMANCE IN THE LOUVRE…”

This has been a common subject of discussion among fans who have been equating Biles‘ moves to being works of art. The whole theme of the Paris Olympics being projected against a background of history, art, and masterpieces fit in well with her performances.

Her greatness is unmatched and her legacy is solidified. — MM91 (@MM910623) August 1, 2024

Channeling her confidence last night, Biles even sported a neckpiece with a goat-shaped pendant to secure her title as the GOAT of gymnastics. And fans agreed to this.

Congrats to the GOAT! — Andrew Marinaro (@asap203) August 1, 2024

But some felt that she had now transcended beyond that title.

Whatever title there is beyond Goat that hasn’t been created yet, Simone Biles holds it. She’s unreal. — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) August 1, 2024

At 4’8, Biles let everyone know how high her place on the podium was. One caught on to that.

Small and oh so MIGHTY! That’s our girl. Congratulations, Simone. What a WINNER!! ❤️ — Brandi DB (@brdebono) August 1, 2024

And lastly, everyone seemed to agree with ESPN’s caption about putting a glimpse of the performance up in the Louvre.

Absolutely! Simone Biles’ gold medal performance deserves a place in the Louvre! She’s a legend with multiple golds in the individual All-Around. — Global Grins (@newprofilePicss) August 1, 2024

After the Tokyo Olympics fiasco, where she had to quit due to her mental health crumbling apart, Biles refused to justify herself after a point. She knew she needed help and took her time to heal and return on her own terms.

Several fans pointed out how the legendary outcome was a result of her prioritizing her mental health. Perhaps that’s why her demeanor had shifted this season, and many pointed out how she seemed more confident in her skills this time.

The Olympics had several tough contenders, but somehow, she still was a step ahead with her expertise. That’s why she is an inspiration for all aspiring athletes looking to return to action after a hurdle.