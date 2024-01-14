“It Stung a Little Bit”: Simone Biles Admits How Two-Year Hiatus Left Her Depressed

Earning the title of one of the most decorated gymnasts in the world, Simone Biles has become a household name now. Since 2013, the icon rose to fame for her incredible skills and jaw-dropping tricks on the bars and beams. That was until the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Biles witnessed tragedy in the form of a severe mental condition called ‘twisties’, which impaired her perception during her performance. This forced her to withdraw from competitions at the Olympics one by one, much to the shock of the world. Eventually, she admitted what happened, and supporters rushed in to cheer for the star and what she stood for.

However, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Biles came clean on how she felt about the entire episode. From making the huge decision to watching the repercussions unfold as she sank deeper into her hiatus, the star felt the pressure grow. While the break served as a breather, the gymnast still didn’t feel stellar mentally.

This wasn’t her first time taking a break from the sport. Biles had taken time off in 2016 when she had the time of her life. But since the Tokyo Olympics stint, the gymnast witnessed a shift in her mental health that prompted her to seek professional help.

“After 2020, it was kind of depressing until I started therapy and got help. I felt like a failure.”

Despite this, she pushed through like a champion. With her husband Jonathan Owens, parents, siblings, friends, and more, she gradually rose from her misery. While things didn’t go as planned at Tokyo, it didn’t change the fact that she was still the GOAT in gymnastics. It only took her time and some help from people around her to realize that.

“Every time I talked about my experience in Tokyo—because it obviously didn’t go the way that I had planned—it stung a little bit. But all in all, it was the best decision.”

And Biles did rise from the incident and grow stronger. Recently, she made a huge comeback on the international stage, and fans have been rooting for more. The World Championships at Antwerp witnessed history in the form of the 26-year-old showing who was the GOAT.

Simone Biles tackles the recent World Championships with finesse

Antwerp marked the star’s first international championship after her two-year hiatus. And the world was overjoyed to see their favorite gymnast work her magic on the vault. No one could tell that Biles was on a break because of how clean her moves remained.

Yet, the star admitted that she was petrified even while on stage. With Deja Vu moments and apprehension, the bundle of nerves vanished once the gymnast was in the air. Twisties didn’t get the better of her, and the icon found a redeeming chance.