“Thanks for Showing Me Around”: Jonathan Owens Grateful to Wife Simone Biles After the Gymnastics GOAT Tours Him Around Chicago

Despite being born in Texas, the gymnastics legend, Simone Biles adores Chicago. During her high school years, Biles frequently visited the city to attend gymnastics tournaments. Now, Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are back in the city after the NFL star got drafted by the Chicago Bears. Owens’ lack of familiarity with the area was no problem for him, as the gymnastics GOAT served as his tour guide, as seen in her recent Instagram post.

The social media post began with a photo of Biles and Owens posing for a selfie. The pair then uploaded a photo from Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the MLB franchise, the Chicago White Sox.

Biles is a huge lover of hot dogs, and there’s a guide in the photo for making an authentic Chicago version of the delicacy. The power couple also went on a date to Porter Kitchen & Deck in River North. Biles’ final image of the Instagram post was a wholesome mirror selfie in which Owens kissed her on the cheeks.

Both of them spent precious time in their newly settled location. Owens’ being in Chicago due to his NFL commitments, will provide them with numerous memories over the years. Biles adored their moments together, as she captioned the post:

“This past weekend.”

The gymnastics GOAT also acted as the perfect tour guide for her husband. The NFL star left a heartwarming reply for his wife in the comments section of the post and wrote:

“Thanks for showing me around.”

Aside from Biles’ weekend posts, MLB franchise Chicago White Sox also took the opportunity and posted about them on Instagram. The released photographs feature Biles and Owens donning White Sox jerseys. After having the honor of throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the stadium, Owens also shook hands with pitcher Tanner Banks.

The experiences and memories they had in Chicago will last a lifetime. While the duo don’t get much time to spend with each other during their career commitments, Biles and Owens are known for taking as many trips as and when possible. The star couple was recently seen spending some time in Hawaii.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens go on an ocean-side vacation

Simone Biles takes great pleasure in strolling along the shoreline. A few months ago, the Olympic star attended her friend’s wedding in the tropical paradise of Hawaii. Apart from the festivities, the gymnast ensured she didn’t miss out on the complete experience of the renowned tourist destination. She enjoyed her holiday with her husband Jonathan Owens by her side, and they posted several photos on Instagram.

The Olympic athlete also posted herself in plenty of outfits. One of the photos shows her wearing a bikini, which reflects her toned gymnast figure. Her friend’s wedding was memorable as she had been looking forward to it for a long time. Not only did she enjoy the festivities, but also the uniqueness of the tropical paradise.