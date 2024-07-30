“Gold Medal Baby”: Simone Biles Brings Sports Stars Together to Witness Team USA’s Historic Win at the Paris Olympics

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates with her gold medal after the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA finally got their redemption at the Paris Olympics by bagging the gold with so much strength and awe that it sent energy waves through the audience.

Every apparatus witnessed the women perform their best, gathering more and more points. Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, and Hezly Rivera put up a stellar show together.

After the second rotation, the team managed a comfortable lead across all the terrific teams at the competition. With Chiles’ jaw-dropping routine on the floor, Biles acing through the vault, and Lee putting up a brilliant show on the balance beams, the team easily made it to the top.

In the end, Team USA ended their rotation with a classic floor routine by Biles that clocked in their final scores. The arena already knew they were contenders for gold, and with a stunning 5-pointer lead, the women emerged victorious.

Amidst tears, cheers, and hugs, they received a standing ovation from their friends, families, and fans. The audience was not only filled with supporters from around the world but also many sports celebrities who graced the occasion to catch a glimpse of Biles’ grand performance.

Swimming legend Michael Phelps has been an expressive sports veteran this season, with his reactions going viral all over the internet. This instance was no different, and his pensive face as he witnessed his fellow GOAT get on stage was a hit among fans. He wrote on his Instagram story:

“Can’t wait to see this (Goat emoticon) in action”

Meanwhile, the Olympian’s husband and NFL icon Jonathan Owens was all out to support his wife’s achievement in his story.

“Gold medal baby!!!!!!!”

Elite basketball player A’ja Wilson was in awe of Biles’ performance.

“Real recognize real”

Tennis legend Serena Williams was also in attendance along with her family, cheering out loud for Team USA and uploading Instagram stories from the arena.

“We’re so into the gymnastics that I keep forgetting to actually film Simone and Suni and everyone!”

Lastly, the ever-supportive fellow Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin couldn’t believe it and expressed her excitement in a comment under Team USA’s official post.

“Golden…”

This was a significant moment for Team USA despite their evident dominance in the sport through the years. For Biles, this was a chance to slam all her haters who called her a quitter for her Tokyo Olympics stint, including a particular talk show host, who has since come around.

Talk show host pens an apology for Simone Biles

In 2021, Simone Biles shook the world when she announced that she would be walking away from the Tokyo Olympics. Citing mental health reasons, specifically ‘Twisties’, she revealed how continuing to compete could only worsen matters for her and the team.

While she did find support from many who understood the impact of pressure on the iconic athlete, many were not convinced. Popular live show host Piers Morgan was one figure in particular who stood up against Biles, dismissing mental health as a reason to quit.

In a brutal statement, he called the act cowardly, drawing criticism from several netizens who did not agree with his take. However, a change in narrative was due, and Biles’ Paris Olympics win changed that.

Congrats @Simone_Biles on becoming the most decorated American gymnast of all time.

I was too harsh on you in 2021 when you quit the team finals. You’re a great champion, and have since proved me wrong in the best possible way – by letting your supreme talent do the talking. pic.twitter.com/Zw5wWzQ4WH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 30, 2024

After her gold victory, Morgan took to X to issue an apology and attached a picture of Biles and him from the set. Admitting that he was “too harsh” on her when she quit, he confessed that she proved him wrong with this victory, and wished her the best.