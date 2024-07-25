“I Really Wanna Take It”: Justin Gatlin Recalls Receiving 100K Cash by a Meet Promoter in 2005

Justin Gatlin has had a successful track career, and he has witnessed many unusual events. However, in 2005, while attending the Daegu International Athletics Competition in Daegu, South Korea, the American sprinter encountered a meet promoter who promised him a brown paper bag containing $100,000 in cash.

In the Ready Set Go podcast, the four-time world champion recalls this specific moment in his life, and Rodney Green, despite having heard the story, asked Justin to describe it to his viewers.

When Gatlin was handed the money, his agent hesitated and declined to accept it. However, because carrying $100,000 in cash would be inappropriate, they intended to wire the money, but the four-time world champion wanted to see the stack of cash before sending it directly to their bank account. Gatlin then recalls a specific conversation between him and his agent, as he states:

“I remember taking it to my room. Me and my agent sat in the room. We sat in the chair opposite each other, and we put it on a little coffee table right in the middle of us, and we just looking at the stack of money, and before I was like, ‘It’s crazy boy, I really wanna take it.'”

Justin Gatlin then recounts how his agent told him that he could deduct $25,000 from the $100,000. However, the athlete had an unexpected reaction, as he states:

“Man, you know how much that is? The rest of it?”

The entire podcast burst out laughing when they heard Gatlin’s reaction. The four-time world champion also recalls that before he deposited all of that money, he took a picture with it to remember it, as he had never seen so much cash in his hands.

Even if he was a popular athlete at the time, financial considerations have always played an important role in track and field. Many rookie athletes may never be able to pursue their sports dreams owing to a lack of funds, and that amount can only be obtained by acquiring sponsors.

However, based on his industry knowledge, Gatlin previously suggested a certain continent for athletes to showcase their abilities to obtain the necessary financial aid.

Justin Gatlin Offers Sponsorship Advice

During a conversation with Rodney Green on the Ready Set Go podcast, Justin Gatlin mentions how big sponsor companies such as Richard Mille, Omega, TAG Heuer, and others are from Europe. The four-time world champion emphasizes that track and field is a significant sport on the continent, and those seeking sponsors, particularly non-European athletes, might want to move to the region and compete in various track events.

Their performance will be extremely important, as it is the only way to attract sponsors. Aside from simply getting huge companies to notice the athletes, Justin goes on to say that competing in Europe will introduce a new community to the athlete, and any rise in fandom is a direct advantage to the athlete’s popularity.