"The Olympics... Is different from a PGA Tour"- Michael Phelps Highlights Pride of Representing One's Country at the Olympics, Spotlighting Golf

Jul 28, 2024; Nanterre, France; Michael Phelps waves to the crowd ahead of the night round of competition during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 Paris Olympics in full flow, Olympians of the past are also chiming in to support the athletes from their countries. Michael Phelps has been one such entity, especially with the American swimming contingent. However, that is not the only sport he has been shining the spotlight on, as the 39-year-old recently also promoted golf at the Olympics.

Appearing on the official Instagram page of Olympic golf, Phelps detailed the thrill of being an athlete participating in the biggest sporting event in the world. Furthermore, he also detailed that playing golf in the Olympics was much different than playing on the PGA tour, as one gets to represent their country.

“For me, the Olympics, I think, is different than a PGA Tour event and I think if you asked these guys, they would say the same thing.”

“Because you’re getting the chance to represent your country and there’s so much pride in that. For me, there’s nothing better than wearing the stars and stripes.”

Recalling the entry of Frenchman Matthieu Pavon on the golf course, the 28-time Olympic medalist detailed the reception by the crowd. Calling the experience “absolutely incredible,” Phelps revealed he had goosebumps from the atmosphere around him.

Asking those who were at the event to enjoy it all, the legendary swimmer also asked people to make sure to visit the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as he concluded the video.

While Michael Phelps’ support for golf and the Olympic athletes was there for all to see, it was nothing compared to his support for the sport he loves most. Swimming, the arena where Phelps made his name, continued to benefit from his passionate involvement even after his retirement.

The Baltimore Bullet fueling the fire within the American swimming team

At the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, the Australian and the American swimmers locked horns in a heated battle. While the athletes from the land down under went home with more gold medals in their bags, there was still a sense of moral victory for the Americans.

And that sense arose from the use of the infamous cowbell.

First introduced as a means of boosting morale in the absence of an audience at the Tokyo Games, the Americans have adapted it to use as a ‘weapon’ of psychological warfare. Each time any competitor walked out for a swim, they would start ringing the bell, and chant “USA, USA!” to throw them off their game.

Aussie swimmer Cate Campbell got so fed up that she even claimed to want to punch the Americans and steal their bell. Recalling the comment and perhaps wanting to wind her up further, Michael Phelps took to Instagram to upload a video of himself ringing the cowbell.