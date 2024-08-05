Team USA Day 10 Results at Paris Olympics

Fans of Team USA arrived on Day 10 (August 5) of the Paris Olympics to be delighted by the outstanding performances of their athletes. Just like the day before, there was high anticipation for gold medals in a variety of sporting events, and the contestants did not disappoint.
Triathlon
Mixed Relay
United States – 2nd place (Silver medal)
Athletics
Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
Cj Allen – 11th place (Qualified)
Rai Benjamin – 16th place (Qualified)
Trevor Bassitt – 23rd place (Qualified)
Men’s Discus Throw Qualification – Group A
Sam Mattis – 9th place
Andrew Evans – 11th place
*More results to be updated after the end of the Olympic day.*