mobile app bar

Team USA Day 10 Results at Paris Olympics

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Team USA Day 10 Results at Paris Olympics

Image Credits: Official Instagram of Team USA

Fans of Team USA arrived on Day 10 (August 5) of the Paris Olympics to be delighted by the outstanding performances of their athletes. Just like the day before, there was high anticipation for gold medals in a variety of sporting events, and the contestants did not disappoint.

Triathlon

Mixed Relay

United States – 2nd place (Silver medal)

Athletics

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Cj Allen – 11th place (Qualified)

Rai Benjamin – 16th place (Qualified)

Trevor Bassitt – 23rd place (Qualified)

Men’s Discus Throw Qualification – Group A

Sam Mattis – 9th place

Andrew Evans – 11th place

*More results to be updated after the end of the Olympic day.*

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Rahul Goutam Hoom

Rahul Goutam Hoom

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

Read more from Rahul Goutam Hoom

Share this article

Don’t miss these