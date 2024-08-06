Team USA Day 11 Results at Paris Olympics

As the 2024 Paris Olympics entered its eleventh day of competition, Team USA continued its quest for medals across various sporting disciplines. With anticipation building for key events in track and field, and team sports, American athletes took to the venues determined to add to their country’s medal tally.
Athletics
Women’s 1500m Round 1
Emily Mackay – 6th place (Qualified)
Nikki Hiltz – 10th place (Qualified)
Elle St. Pierre – 20th place (Qualified)
Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A
Curtis Thompson – 13th place
Men’s 110m Hurdles Repechage Round
Freddie Crittenden – 1st place (Qualified)
*More results to be updated after the end of the Olympic Day.*