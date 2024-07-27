Serena Williams Nearly Suffers Embarrassment on River Seine During Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony, Video Goes Viral

Serena Williams was the star of a unique and memorable Olympic tribute on River Seine on Friday. Amidst the rain-soaked evening, Williams took center stage on a boat. She was asked to hold the Olympic torch, which is a tribute to her performances at the event over the year and her impact on tennis.

In an unexpected twist though, Serena nearly took an unplanned plunge into the Seine while trying to enjoy a lively singing performance. Balancing on the boat as it bobbed in the water, she lost her footing but managed to save herself from a potentially embarrassing fall.

This near-mishap before the start of the Olympics 2024 quickly became a topic of amusement on social media, with fans praising Serena’s remarkable balance and control. Many took to Twitter to celebrate her composure, while others humorously suggested that her near fall might be attributed to a touch of sea sickness.

Serena Williams almost falling into the River Seine during the Olympics Opening Ceremony but the GOAT pulling off an all-time recovery pic.twitter.com/a53wwLVn1Q — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 26, 2024



The playful reactions from fans highlighted the endearing nature of Serena’s slip-up, transforming a potentially awkward moment into a cherished memory.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games was full of meme-worthy moments. Especially this one from Serena where she almost took a fall in the river seine pic.twitter.com/8wu3gSHYk8 — Tennis Updates (@Vamossscarlito) July 27, 2024

Serena had to be in Paris at this time, with this being her third visit to the city in 2024. In February, she was part of the famous Paris Fashion Week. While in May, the 23-time Grand Slam champion made it for Vogue’s exclusive Red Carpet event, which also featured Venus Williams.

Serena’s Parisian adventures with Alexis Ohanian and Olympia

Serenas’ participation in the Olympic tribute on the River Seine was a memorable highlight of the event. Meanwhile, her time in Paris with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia, has been filled with charming moments and light-hearted humor.

In a light-hearted moment recently, Alexis poked fun at himself, playfully referring to his role as Serena’s ‘personal umbrella holder’ during the rainy event.

This humorous remark stemmed from a commentator’s confusion, who mistakenly assumed Alexis was kind of a butler, without recognizing his impressive standing in the business world and his notable presence on Reddit.

Despite his significant achievements and successful ventures, Ohanian’s role as Serena’s partner led to amusing misunderstandings about his identity. The commentator’s faux pas became a topic of conversation, adding a humorous layer to Serena’s Parisian adventure.