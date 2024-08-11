Team USA Day 16 Results at Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics have concluded, with Team USA winning the most medals of any competing nation. However, the contest for the nation with the most gold medals came down to this day between Team USA and China, resulting in a spectacular blockbuster of a spectacle for viewers all over the world.
Athletics
Women’s Marathon
Dakotah Lindwurm – 12th place
Emily Sisson – 23rd place
Fiona O’Keeffe – DNF
Water Polo
Men’s Bronze Medal Match (#41)
United States – Wins 11-8 from Hungary [Team USA secures Bronze medal]
*More results to be updated after the end of the Olympic day.*