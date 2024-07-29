mobile app bar

Team USA Day 3 Results at Paris Olympics

Published

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

After an eventful Day 2 at the Paris Olympics, which saw Team USA athletes winning many medals, American fans were eagerly anticipating Day 3. The American Olympians showed no hesitation in giving their all to win more precious medals for their country.

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Women’s Final

Sagen Maddalena – 4th place

Fencing

Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

(USA) Elizabeth Tartakovsky – Lost 13-15 to (EGY) Nada Hafez

(USA) Magda Skarbonkiewicz – Lost 11-15 to (TUR) Nisanur Erbil

(USA) Tatiana Nazlymov – Lost 14-15 to (KOR) Choi Se-Bin

Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

(USA) Gerek Meinhardt – Wins 15-7 from (CHN) Chen Haiwei

(USA) Alexander Massialas – Wins 15-3 from (CIV) Jeremy Fafa Keryhuel

(USA) Nick Itkin – Wins 15-10 from (CYP) Alex Tofalides

Badminton

Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage – Group D

United States – Lost 0-2 to Singapore

Equestrian

Eventing Team Jumping Final

United States – 7th place

Eventing Individual Jumping Qualifier

Boyd Martin – 11th place (Qualified)

Elisabeth Halliday – 15th place (Qualified)

Caroline Pamukcu – 37th place

Judo

Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32 (#14)

(USA) Jack Yonezuka – Lost 0-10 to (MDA) Adil Osmanov

Boxing

Men’s +92kg – Preliminaries – Round of 16 (#49)

(USA) Joshua Edwards – Lost 1-3 to (ITA) Diego Lenzi

*More results to be updated later*

