Team USA Day 3 Results at Paris Olympics

After an eventful Day 2 at the Paris Olympics, which saw Team USA athletes winning many medals, American fans were eagerly anticipating Day 3. The American Olympians showed no hesitation in giving their all to win more precious medals for their country.
Shooting
10m Air Rifle Women’s Final
Sagen Maddalena – 4th place
Fencing
Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
(USA) Elizabeth Tartakovsky – Lost 13-15 to (EGY) Nada Hafez
(USA) Magda Skarbonkiewicz – Lost 11-15 to (TUR) Nisanur Erbil
(USA) Tatiana Nazlymov – Lost 14-15 to (KOR) Choi Se-Bin
Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
(USA) Gerek Meinhardt – Wins 15-7 from (CHN) Chen Haiwei
(USA) Alexander Massialas – Wins 15-3 from (CIV) Jeremy Fafa Keryhuel
(USA) Nick Itkin – Wins 15-10 from (CYP) Alex Tofalides
Badminton
Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage – Group D
United States – Lost 0-2 to Singapore
Equestrian
Eventing Team Jumping Final
United States – 7th place
Eventing Individual Jumping Qualifier
Boyd Martin – 11th place (Qualified)
Elisabeth Halliday – 15th place (Qualified)
Caroline Pamukcu – 37th place
Judo
Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32 (#14)
(USA) Jack Yonezuka – Lost 0-10 to (MDA) Adil Osmanov
Boxing
Men’s +92kg – Preliminaries – Round of 16 (#49)
(USA) Joshua Edwards – Lost 1-3 to (ITA) Diego Lenzi
*More results to be updated later*