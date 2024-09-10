Noah Lyles and Steve Aoki Light up New York Fashion Week at One Piece’s Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Debut

Steve Aoki, an American DJ and record producer, accompanied Noah Lyles during New York Fashion Week to unveil the Spring/Summer 2025 collection of the popular Japanese manga and anime One Piece. Both of them wore the new flashy outfits on the runaway, making the experience pleasurable for the audience.

Lyles took to Instagram, and in one of his stories, he was spotted with Aoki. They were joined by Colton Osorio, who played the younger version of Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix’s live-action web series One Piece. The athlete’s girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, also accompanied them, and the couple donned Straw Hat Pirates apparel.

A video showed Lyles, Bromfield, and Aoki walking in front of the audience at Fashion Week, with all three raising their hands and bowing down to them in classic Japanese style.

The couple posed with other models during the event, sporting Dim Mak Collection ensembles. The big screens at the event’s background showed various clips from different One Piece episodes, establishing the tone for the ramp walk with the anime’s upcoming merchandise.

As part of the ongoing celebration of One Piece’s 25th anniversary, Toei Animation—the illustrious animation company responsible for the renowned anime—unveiled the upcoming apparel in a press release a few days before New York Fashion Week.

Lyles, who has been an Otaku for a long time, was intrigued by this. However, before attending the event, the 27-year-old spoke with his fans about beginning his journey in One Piece.

Lyles is adding One Piece to his watchlist

The 100-meter Olympic champion is no stranger to anime. He has previously pulled off numerous stints, like taking a rare Yu-Gi-Oh trading card collection to the US Olympic Trials.

He recently shared an Instagram story in which he expressed his desire to begin a new anime series with his fans, choosing One Piece for the occasion.

Eiichiro Oda‘s popular animated series boasts over 1000 episodes, yet the athlete is willing to dedicate his time to the anime. Lyles said that he had previously attempted to watch One Piece but had only read the manga for roughly 50 chapters and saw about 10-12 episodes. The American sprinter has a long road ahead but expects to complete this Otaku objective before December.